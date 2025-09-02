Pawpaw celebration this Saturday (9/6)

Celebrating the Pawpaw this Saturday (Sept 6) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem.*It’s FREE. Just drop by any time between 10am and 3pm this Saturday! This year’s fun-filled field day will feature tours of our small orchard, pawpaw tastings, hourly educational talks, recipes, trees for sale (while supplies last), and activities for the kids!

Pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to North America and is plentiful across the Piedmont Triad. The fruit has a smooth flesh and can take on many flavors similar to banana, mango, or pineapple. Pawpaw is nutritious containing Vitamin A, C, and K, and many minerals, including zinc and magnesium. This plant also supports the environment by assisting in erosion control and pollution filtration around waterways.

Questions? Call 336-703-2850.

FREE. RSVP link https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2024/01/2024-pawpaw-field-day/

*Thanks to Celine Richard, Forsyth County Extension Horticulture Agent, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show (Tuesday, Sept 2) sharing more about the upcoming Pawpaw Field Day this Saturday. And she even brought a Pawpaw to sample! Yum.

