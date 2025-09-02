Tuesday News for Sept 02, 2025

Just 21 days until FALL officially begins.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned to Starbucks (as of Aug 26). Retailers including Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, Trader Joe’s and even Bath n Body Works are once again providing Pumpkin Spice offerings. Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its winter forecast.

For North Carolina, the almanac predicts a snowy winter with colder-than-normal temperatures. https://www.almanac.com/winter-extended-forecast-farmers-almanac

Deep Discounts in September 2025 (Clark Howard) https://clark.com/save-money/september-deals/

Appliances

Around Labor Day, you can traditionally find bargains on stoves, microwave ovens and other appliances.

TVs

You can find price drops on TVs to make your football-watching experience even more enjoyable. And Clark Howard says there’s no need to buy a brand-name TV.

Seasonal Sales

Catch some change-of-season deals, which include clothing and shoes. In addition, look for deals on air conditioners, chainsaws, leaf blowers and lawnmowers.

Food Deals / Discounts

This Friday (Sept 5) is Cheese Pizza Day

Guacamole Day: Sept. 16

Cheeseburger Day: Sept. 18

Coffee Day: Sept. 29

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

First Baptist Church in High Point turns 200 (years). There will be a special 200th anniversary celebration this Sunday (Sept 7) at 10:45am at their current location on North Main Street in High Point. *The church officially began in Jamestown back in 1825.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/first-baptist-church-of-high-point-celebrates-200th-anniversary/

Global Week of 24-7 Prayer

Starting September 1 through this Sunday (Sept 7), calling on the global Church to pray non-stop for every nation on earth.

You can sign up for a prayer slot and find resources on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.24-7prayer.com/weekofprayer/

Celebrating the PawPaw this morning on the WBFJ Morning Show

Celine Richard, Forsyth County Extension Horticulture Agent, shared more with Wally and Verne about the upcoming PawPaw Field Day this Saturday (Sept 6) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem. *It’s FREE. Just drop by any time between 10am and 3pm this Saturday!

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem (as of 11am) Silas Creek Parkway remains CLOSED in both directions between Robinhood and Yorkshire due to a serious accident. Detour remains in place. Source: NC-DOT

Sheetz Labor Day special: FINAL DAY

Get 2 free hot dogs with any purchase at ANY Sheetz location thru TODAY (Sept 2)

No ‘big’ winners (again) last night…

PowerBall is now up to $1.3 BILLION dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing. www.wxii12.com/article/check-your-tickets-powerball-numbers-drawn-for-11b-jackpot/65952810?utm

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, September 2

Tabernacle Baptist Church on Johnson Street (HP) = 2:30 – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

College Football

TCU routing UNC in Chapel Hill last night 48 – 14 in the much talked about college coaching debut of Bill Belichick as a Tarheel. (The Tarheels scored first).

Next up for the Tarheels, UNC-Charlotte in Charlotte

This community newspaper is going digital only. After five decades, this week’s issue (Sept. 4, 2025) marks the final print edition of The Winston-Salem Chronicle. https://wschronicle.com/the-chronicle-says-goodbye-to-print-and-hello-to-digital-reporting/

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over. The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

The Central Carolina Fair continues through September 14 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex. https://www.facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFair

Traffic update: Deacon Blvd is back open between the Joel Coliseum and Stadium! https://app.godeacs.com/parking2025

Final regular season home games for the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Dash hosting the Greenville Drive Tuesday – Sunday (Sept 2-7).

Tuesday – Saturday = First pitch 6:30pm. Sunday at 2pm.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/single-game-tickets