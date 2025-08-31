Friday August 29th News

WBFJ FAMILY STATION NEWS – Friday August 29, 2025

NCDOT Engineers say they’ve come a long way after Hurricane Helene destroyed a large section of Interstate 40. March 1st saw One Lane Open in each direction and by the end of the month, work will begin on a permanent fix. A massive retaining wall will be built from the state line to mile marker five, separating the river and the interstate. A Causeway was built along the river and below the interstate that now keeps heavy equipment moving freely without interfering with traffic. They’re also building a temporary bridge so crews can move bedrock from a borrow site on one side of the river to the construction area. In Other Words—Forward motion to keep you moving forward. https://www.wxii12.com/article/crews-moving-mountains-fix-i-40-hurricane-helene/65926156

As of August 10, 2025, Volunteers with Baptists on Mission have completed 433 home rebuilds – with 248 in progress. Each week, Volunteers and Staffers with Baptists on Mission are rebuilding homes and restoring hope. Thank you to all who give of your time, energy, and love to serve others – in the name of Jesus.

https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission-Type/Disaster-Relief/Hurricane-Helene

Before You Head Out of Town… Is Your Vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

A ‘CLEAN’ Car is a SAFER Car! The experts with Consumer Reports stress the NEED to keep our vehicles clean as possible on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to function properly.

https://nationalautocollisioncenters.com/how-keeping-your-car-clean-can-keep-you-safer-on-the-road/

Please Continue to Pray for the Four Individuals severely injured in that ‘coffee food truck’ explosion outside the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem a week ago Wednesday. All four individuals with ‘Given Coffee’ food truck are being treated for burns. Local Photographer, Noah Overby, says “Everybody is recovering and doing better, day in and day out. We’re very thankful for that. GOD is working through that, undeniably. It’s going to be a long road ahead, and they’re going to need that constant support.” To bolster that Support, Overby is hosting Family Mini Photo Sessions at Hope City Church on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find more info on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/photographer-hosts-fundraiser-for-winston-salem-coffee-truck-explosion-victims/

Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum complex begins this Today and runs through September 14. https://www.facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFair

And the Carolina Classic Fair, here in Winston Salem, begins on Friday,

October 3rd! https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

A Bigger-Than-Life Festival? Uwharrie Bigfoot Festival takes place this weekend – Friday thru Sunday –at Denton Farm Park. Hours / Ticket Info are available on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM https://dentonfarmpark.com/bigfoot-festival/

Sheetz is having a Labor Day weekend special: Get 2 FREE Hot Dogs with any purchase at ANY Sheetz location through this Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025.

https://www.timesherald.com/2025/08/27/sheetz-is-offering-labor-day-weekend-promotion/

Friday Night High School Football (Week 2)

West Forsyth hosting Grimsley

East Forsyth at Northern Guilford

Oak Grove hosting Reagan

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 83

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … High 62

Saturday: Sunny … High 81

Sunday: Partly Sunny … High 78