Thursday News for August 28, 2025

Another school shooting. Investigators are working to understand what may have motivated a 23-year old shooter to open fire through the stained glass windows of Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children (ages 8 and 10) and sending 17 others to the hospital. Overnight, vigils were held for the victims. *Flags are being flown at Half-Staff to honor the victims of the Catholic school shooting…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday (Aug 28)

Greensboro Science Center, Lawndale Drive = 10am – 2:30pm Forsyth Medical Center (Winston Salem) = 7am – 4pm

The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury = Noon – 4pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Western North Carolina: 11 months later…

As of August 10, 2025, volunteers with Baptists on Mission have completed 433 home rebuilds – with 248 in progress. Each week, volunteers and staffers with Baptists on Mission are rebuilding homes and restoring hope. Thank you to all who give of your time, energy, and love to serve others – in the name of Jesus.

*Hurricane Helene devastating Western North Carolina on Aug 27, 2024

Sheetz has opened its 800th store, the latest is located in Raleigh.

To celebrate, Sheetz is having a Labor Day weekend special: Get 2 free hot dogs with any purchase at ANY Sheetz location through this Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025.

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

Back-to-School: BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

College Football

Tonight: NC State hosting ECU in Raleigh. Kick off at 7pm.

Friday night collage games

Wake Forest at home against Kennesaw State at 7pm in Winston-Salem

*Traffic update: Deacon Blvd is back open! https://app.godeacs.com/parking2025

App State vs UNC-Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. Friday night at 7pm.

Sunday evening: Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee on ESPN. Kick off at 7pm.

Friday Night High School Football (Week 2)

West Forsyth hosting Grimsley

East Forsyth at Northern Guilford

Oak Grove hosting Reagan

Thanks to Dr Joy Greene for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning.

Dr Joy sharing more about the upcoming JOYTIME Women’s Retreat

Sept 26 + 27 (Friday – Saturday) at Richard Childress Racing ‘Event center’ on Industrial Drive in Welcome. Ticket info: www.joytime.org

Worship with Tasha Layton, Mike Weaver, and Guilford.Laugh along with comedian Heath Arthur, plus an encouraging message from Dr Joy Greene.

Serving up those famous Joytime cupcakes Friday night.

Jump start your Saturday morning with coffee and muffins.

Listen to “Joytime” with Dr Joy Greene on WBFJ every afternoon around 5pm for her one-minute of encouragement from God’s Word.

A Bigger-Than-Life Festival? Uwharrie Bigfoot Festival happening this weekend (Friday – Sunday) at Denton FarmPark. Hours / ticket info at the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Ticket info: $15 daily. FREE for children 10 and younger. A three-day pass is $30.

Hours are Friday: noon-10pm. Saturday: 9am – 9pm. Sunday: 9am – 6pm.

INFO: uwharrie-bigfoot.com or search for the Uwharrie Bigfoot

Lexington Academy is a nine-week program where “participants get to visit all city departments and learn about why and how the city provides the services it does.”

Lexington Academy is FREE and open to any city resident age 16 or older with sessions held on Thursday evenings (5:30-8:30pm) from Sept 11-Nov.13

Deadline to sign up is this Friday, Aug 29 at 5pm.

Don’t worry about dinner, a meal will be provided for each meeting session.

www.lexingtonnc.gov/government/mayor-council/lexington-academy

Please continue to pray for the four individuals severely injured in that ‘coffee food truck’ explosion outside the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem a week ago Wednesday.

All four individuals with ‘Given Coffee’ food truck are being treated for burns.

Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum complex begins this Friday

(Aug 29) and runs through September 14.

Before you head out of town, is your vehicle Road Trip ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car.

The experts with Consumer Reports stress the NEED to keep our vehicles clean as possible on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to function properly.