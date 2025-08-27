NC DOT Public Meeting (Sept 11)

NC-DOT is hosting a drop-in style public meeting on September 11, 2025 for the proposed ‘bridge replacement’ of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th street bridges over Hwy 52 in Winston-Salem. The public meeting will be held at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on Sept 11 between 4 – 6pm.

Project # HB-0031.

Details publicinput.com/t14624

ncdot.publicinput.com/ws3-5bridges

Thanks to Connie James, Project Engineer NC-DOT, sharing more about an upcoming public meeting on September 11 in Forsyth County.

