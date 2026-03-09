Monday News March 09, 2026

Today is national Workplace Napping Day

It’s ‘Sleep Awareness Week’ (March 8 – 14) and the National Sleep Foundation stresses the important connection between our quality of sleep and our health. https://www.thensf.org/sleep-awareness-week/

The spring time change causes an immediate lack of sleep while disrupting circadian rhythms (we all walk around with the effects of having “jet lag” for several days). Springing Forward one hour increases fatigue and also affects mental alertness and mood. https://www.cnn.com/2026/03/08/health/daylight-saving-time-adjust-sleep-wellness

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range for Monday

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

First day of Spring (March 20) … Easter Sunday (April 5)

Prayers for the Mitchell family. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 2pm this afternoon, regarding the recent loss of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kaleb Mitchell on Saturday. Mitchell started his law enforcement career with the King Police Department in 2022 before working with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office last Spring 2025.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_335b4c53-2683-4f35-a08e-3d3dccab54ed.html

At the Box Office: “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#8)

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

Back in the USA. Several church groups including the group from Madison Heights in Davidson County are back home after being stuck in Israel for a week.

As the war spreads across the Middle East, the price of oil has surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in 2022.

Chick-fil-A has ‘removed’ pea starch from its waffle fries.

Chick-fil-A began adding pea starch to the coating of its Fries to make them “crispier, longer” a year ago. https://myfox8.com/national/chick-fil-a-changes-waffle-fry-recipe-again/

City of Winston-Salem: The annual bulky item collection service has begun.

Watch for a postcard saying when to expect pickup on your street, or go to the cityofws website and click “Online Address Search” to find your collection date. Crews will go through each neighborhood only once. This service is for single-family residences, not businesses or apartments. Townhomes/condos will receive service, place items in a central location. What items are collected? https://www.cityofws.org/587/Bulky-Items?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 9, 2026

New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting TONIGHT at 6pm.

Some of the items on their agenda: Recent property tax appraisals and the bid for the new sports complex construction. https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/487/County-Commissioners

Meeting location: Governmental Center 913 Greensboro Street, 4th Floor in Lexington.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10.

All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Report potholes on state-maintained roads, including interstates and highways, directly to NC DOT by calling 1-877-DOT-4YOU or online at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx

Winston-Salem residents can report potholes and other street issues by calling

311 (CityLink) or by email CityLink@CityOfWS.org

The iconic “Brady Bunch” house used in exterior shots of the TV classic sitcom has earned historic landmark status in Los Angeles. Check out the video on Friday’s News.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/03/05/entertainment/video/brady-bunch-house-historic-landmark-los-angeles-vrtc-digvid

College Hoops (men) ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday in Charlotte.

Wake Forest plays at 7pm on Tuesday.

NC State plays at noon on Wednesday.

Duke plays Thursday at 7pm.

UNC plays on Thursday at 9:30pm

High Point University going to the Big Dance

HPU men and women claim both the Big South regular season and tournament championships and will dance in March Madness.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Northern Italy (Milano / Cortina) continue through Sunday, March 15. Over 600 para athletes will compete across six sports (79 medal events).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2026/03/06/2026-winter-paralympics-how-to-watch/89015052007/