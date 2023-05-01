Monday News: May 01, 2023

Tree and Grass pollen in the Moderate range for Monday! www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Where do you ‘store’ butter? Refrigerate or on the counter at room temp?

The age-old debate: How long butter can sit on the counter before going bad.

According to the USDA: For best quality, keep butter in a covered dish and use it within two days. You can also refrigerate or freeze butter to extend its shelf life.

BTW: Butter, like all food products, will spoil eventually.

www.statefoodsafety.com/Resources/Resources/an-age-old-debate-can-you-leave-butter-out

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem

‘Annual Used Book Sale’ happening this Thursday – Saturday

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

May 4 (Thursday) 9am – 9pm

May5 (Friday) 9am -9pm

May 6 (Saturday) 8am – 2pm

Today is May 1: What to Buy to Save in May

The experts at Nerdwallet suggesting that May is a prime time for making major home-related purchases. That’s because Memorial Day sales are packed with markdowns on indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances and mattresses.

Also, save on SPRING apparel, but wait on swimwear.

Skip: Home electronics (wait til November for the biggest savings).

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-may

At the Box Office. “Big George Foreman” surviving the Top 10 during its opening weekend.https://www.biggeorgeforeman.movie/

#1 = “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dominating the Box Office for the fourth straight weekend. *The Nintendo videogame adaptation crossed the $1 billion dollar box office threshold globally on Sunday, making it the 10th animated film to reach that milestone and the first since 2019. https://fortune.com/2023/04/30/super-mario-movie-1-billion-box-office-dominance-continues/

South Stokes High School’s varsity baseball team is hosting a fundraiser for the family of Blake Hughes a student-athlete who lost his life last week.

South Stokes Baseball team is hosting Elkin at 6pm. There will be NO admission charge into the game, but donations will be accepted for the Hughes family.

The school expects a large turnout tonight so bring your athletic chairs.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-south-stokes-high-school-baseball-fundraiser-student-killed/43752883

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

The 32nd annual Hope du Jour happens this Tuesday (May 2)

Participating restaurants around Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and make a difference in our community. For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

Elkin City Schools: Closed on Monday (May 1) for all students, due to numerous downed trees and power lines from Friday’s storm. Normal schedule on Tuesday…

https://www.elkincityschools.org/apps/news/article/1758430

North Wilkes High School was placed on lockdown this morning after a student had a knife on campus. Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-wilkes-county-high-school-lockdown-threats-knife/

Salisbury police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 59-year-old on Faith Road, sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning. Police are looking for a white BMW sedan, 2017 or newer. If you have any details that can help police, call (704) 640-8166. Source: WXII 12

Praying for family and friends of the two NC State students who died last week (apparent suicides). This is the 7th suicide associated with students at NC State since August 2022, according to WRAL. If you’re having suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, call or text 9-8-8. https://www.wral.com/story/two-nc-state-students-died-by-suicide-within-24-hours-counseling-services-to-be-offered-friday/20831899/

Elon University student lost his life at Myrtle Beach over the weekend – hit-and-run investigation. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-elon-university-student-killed-myrtle-beach-hit-and-run/43750194