Tuesday News: May 02, 2023

Wind Advisory for the Northern Mountains. The combination of already wet ground and strong, gusty wind will increase the potential for downed trees and power outages today.

Tree pollen in the HIGH range for TUESDAY! www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Some helpful changes at your local DMV (as of Monday, May 1, 2023). Walk-ins will be how the majority of folks will be served at the DMV. You can schedule appointments at the DMV during the morning hours only. But, no appointments scheduled during the afternoon. According to DMV Commissioner (Wayne Goodwin), the DMV looked at the numbers and found 25% of appointments were no-shows. Also, 20% of people in line at the DMV could have done their ‘transactions’ online. Source: 2 Wants To Know

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2023/2023-02-14-dmv-schedule-changes.aspx#

With the latest bank ‘failure’ over the weekend, you may be wondering…

Is my money safe? Yes, if you have less than $250,000 dollars in a U.S. bank – insured by the FDIC (or Federal Deposit Insurance Corp), you’ll get your money back. Nearly all banks are FDIC insured. Credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration. San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It is the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

https://apnews.com/article/business-financial-services-signature-bank-6aa3564a8acda9098929abe4741fcbfd

https://www.wane.com/top-stories/regulators-seize-first-republic-bank-third-bank-to-fail-in-two-months/

A memorable voice. Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot known for hits including “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown” passed away on Monday.

Lightfoot began singing in his church choir, formed a barbershop quartet while in High School and dreamed of becoming a jazz musician. Gordon Lightfoot was 84.

https://apnews.com/article/gordon-lightfoot-folk-music-diedc-4c5f0763797da6a5f3ea8c90947352fc?

“Down, but not out” The iconic Arby’s sign (the one shaped like a giant cowboy hat) has been taken down from its spot on the corner of Knollwood and Stratford Road.

The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that Joel Freeman (and crew) with Carolina Signs & Lighting took down the sign in three sections, adding that the years have caused the sign sections to rust tight. Removal took most of Monday!

Good News: Christy Cox Spencer of the Winston Cup Museum on MLK has acquired the sign and plans to put it up near the museum in the near future.

FYI: The iconic 1968 Arby’s sign is one of only a hundred or so left in the country.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/iconic-arbys-sign-coming-down-in-winston-salem/article

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash vs Greensboro Grasshoppers

The DASH at home TONIGHT (May 2) through this Sunday. First pitch at 7pm.

Noon game on Wednesday! https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2023-05

Hope du Jour: Eat out. Take out. Help out all day Tuesday!

Participating restaurants around Forsyth County (including Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons) are donating 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry.

Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and make a difference in our community.

For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.