NC DMV: Walk-ins welcome

May 2, 2023

Some helpful changes at your local DMV (as of Monday, May 1, 2023).  Walk-ins will be how the majority of folks will be served at the DMV. You can schedule appointments at the DMV during the morning hours only. But, no appointments scheduled during the afternoon.

According to DMV Commissioner (Wayne Goodwin), the DMV looked at the numbers and found 25% of appointments were no-shows. Also, 20% of people in line at the DMV could have done their ‘transactions’ online.

Source: 2 Wants To Know

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2023/2023-02-14-dmv-schedule-changes.aspx#

