Iconic Arby’s sign will remain in Winston-Salem?

“Down, but not out”

The iconic Arby’s sign (the one shaped like a giant cowboy hat) has been taken down from its spot on the corner of Knollwood and Stratford Road.

The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that Joel Freeman (and crew) with Carolina Signs & Lighting took down the sign in three sections, adding that the years have caused the sign sections to rust tight. Removal took most of Monday!

Good News: Christy Cox Spencer of the Winston Cup Museum on MLK has acquired the sign and plans to put it up near the museum in the near future. The iconic 1968 Arby’s sign is one of only a hundred or so left in the country.

