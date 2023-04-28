WHAT'S NEW
“Big George Foreman” in theaters

April 28, 2023

George Foreman remains a household name for generations of Americans. He’s an Olympic champion, a two-time heavyweight champ, a preacher, a broadcaster, a husband, father of 12, and even a TV pitchman. His latest role is executive producer for a movie about his life.

Read more  www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/big-george-foreman-hits-theatres-champ-recalls-day-he-died-and-jesus-christ-came

 

“Big George Foreman” in theaters  (April 28) https://www.biggeorgeforeman.movie/

