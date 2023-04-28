“Big George Foreman” in theaters
George Foreman remains a household name for generations of Americans. He’s an Olympic champion, a two-time heavyweight champ, a preacher, a broadcaster, a husband, father of 12, and even a TV pitchman. His latest role is executive producer for a movie about his life.
Read more www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/big-george-foreman-hits-theatres-champ-recalls-day-he-died-and-jesus-christ-came
“Big George Foreman” in theaters (April 28) https://www.biggeorgeforeman.movie/
Previous Post « Friday News April 28, 2023
Next Post Eat out. Take out. Help out! »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.