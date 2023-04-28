Friday News April 28, 2023

Tree, Grass and Weed pollen in the LOW range for Friday!

www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

“Big George Foreman” in theaters today (April 28)

https://www.biggeorgeforeman.movie/

George Foreman remains a household name for generations of Americans. He’s an Olympic champion, a two-time heavyweight champ, a preacher, a broadcaster, a husband, father of 12, and even a TV pitchman. His latest role is executive producer for a movie about his life. Read more on the News Blog.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/big-george-foreman-hits-theatres-champ-recalls-day-he-died-and-jesus-christ-came

The Moving Wall: Vietnam Memorial (Friday – Monday)

– a tribute to all Vietnam Veterans, families and supporters.

Location: VFW Post in Kernersville.

The Moving Wall: Vietnam Memorial viewing times…

8am-8pm on April 28th to April 30th. 8am – 12pm on May 1st, 2023

https://www.facebook.com/events/kernersville-nc-vfw-post-5352/the-moving-wall-vietnam-memorial-wall-in-kernersville/5145011175602341/

Opening day of the Clemmons Farmers Market this Saturday (8:30am – 11:30am).

Location: Jerry Long Family YMCA – located in the open field at the intersection of S Peace Haven Road and Jessie Village Drive. The Clemmons Farmers Market is open seasonally on Saturday mornings from April – October! www.clemmons.org/394/Become-a-Vendor?

Clemmons Community Day this Saturday

…from 10am – 2pm on the Soccer field at the Jerry Long YMCA.

*Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music machine !!!!

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

The 32nd annual Hope du Jour happens this Tuesday (May 2)

Participating restaurants around Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest non-profit provider of emergency assistance. Eat out for breakfast, lunch, dinner , and make a difference in our community. For a list of participating restaurants, check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A portion of Bethabara Road (between Old Town Road and Edgebrook Drive) is now CLOSED – for up to a year for repairs. Reason: To replace a 15-foot culvert (or drainage pipe). A Detour is posted.

MerleFest continues thru Sunday on the campus of Wilkes Community College

MerleFest forecast: Cloudy skies. Afternoon showers likely…Highs in the 50s

‘Tribute Festival to the KING’ (Elvis that is)!

This 3-day event (Fri-Sun, April 28-30) includes exciting Elvis daytime competitions, thrilling evening headliner shows at the Smith Civic Center in Uptown Lexington. Elvis Tribute Artists will perform evening shows on Friday and Saturday night, followed by a special Elvis Gospel Celebration show on Sunday.

https://nctributefestivaltotheking.com/schedule

Good credit scores won’t save you as much money on new mortgages starting Monday, May 1. Federally backed loans are changing their upfront fee structures to better reflect the risk level of someone defaulting on a loan. *This will not impact you if you already have a current loan on your house. Experts suggest consulting with a mortgage broker before you start looking for a new home. They can give you a more accurate price of getting a loan (not random postings on social media).

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/credit-score-mortgage-fhfa-change-may-1-home-loans/83

Beware of the ‘pink eye’? Doctors are seeing a surge in the number of patients dealing with pink eye. Experts suggest that it can take 7-14 days for symptoms to resolve. During that time, people are strongly urged to stay home, avoid further spread.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pink-eye-cases-continue-to-rise-as-doctors-see-an-influx-in-patients/43713803

Breaking News. The U.S. Army confirming that three soldiers were killed, and another was injured after two helicopters collided and crashed in Alaska while returning from a training flight. www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/army-helicopters-crash-alaska-training-flight/

Historic. Former Vice President Mike Pence testified for more than five hours Thursday to a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of then-President Donald Trump and others, sources told CNN.

Target ‘car seat trade-in program’ continues thru this Saturday (April 29)

Recycle! Drop off your old, expired, or damaged car seat and get a coupon good for 20% off select baby gear.

https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/environment/waste-and-circular-economy/car-seat-trade-in

2023 NFL Draft (last night)

The Carolina Panthers have chosen former Alabama QB Bryce Young.

High Point Rockers Home opener TONIGHT (April 28). First pitch at 6:35pm.