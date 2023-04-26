WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 for April 30, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 26, 2023

Verne chats with singer / songwriter Zach Williams

Zach loves music AND cooking (you can thank his mom!)

Zach reveals his exact birthday (date)

Zach has found that writing is ‘therapy’. He just finished his ‘life journey’ autobiography!

Rapid Fire questions include Favorite cereal, Grilling, and favorite HOT SAUCE,

*The SOLD-OUT “Hundred Highways Tour” coming to Greensboro on May 6  …special guest Blessing Offer

And…

 Daniel Baranowski (Worship Arts Minister) with Pinedale Christian Church shares more about Worship Together, an intimate worship encounter, coming to Winston-Salem this Sunday evening!  https://pinedale.church/Worship-Together-Nights

Worship Together event featuring Cody Carnes along with Bryan & Katie Torwalt, Sean Curran and Jonathan Traylor this Sunday (April 30) at 7pm.   *Pinedale Christian Church is located on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

 Plus…

Jennifer from Arcadia (Clemmons) will share why she LOVES WBFJ. Our WBFJ Sharathon fundraiser is coming up this week (Wed, Thurs, Fri, May 3-4-5, 2023).  Make your ‘faith promise’ right now online at wbfj.fm.   And Thank You!!!

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 30, 2023)

 

