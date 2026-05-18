Monday News May 18, 2026

Above normal temperatures through mid-week. Record HIGH today is 95.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to over 100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article

Protect your skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours. Check out the EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, May 18…

Elkin Rescue Squad on North Bridge Street in Elkin = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Dorothy Mitchell turns 100. Miss Dorothy celebrated the milestone with family and friends in Elkin on Sunday. She hit 100 on May 13 www.wxii12.com/article/elkin-woman-turns-100/71329290

Calling all Winston-Salem centenarian residents!

Mayor Joines is recognizing citizens 100 years of age and older, in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Nominate someone by June 1…

https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-57/Citizen-Recognition-of-100-YearOld-Citiz-308?

Seniors who need assistance in registering with Davidson County’s new emergency notification system, Genasys (as in Genesis), can stop by the Senior Center in Thomasville on Colonial Drive Tuesday morning from 9am – 11am (May 19). *Available to Davidson County citizens 55 and up thru Senior Services of Davidson County

Sad news: Rev. James Robison passed away at the age of 82.

Robison was the founder of Life Outreach International. He and his wife, Betty, had co-hosted the nationally syndicated Christian television program LIFE TODAY since 1995.

Robison and his wife Betty had three children together and later welcomed 11 grandchildren. https://cbn.com/news/us/life-outreach-internationals-james-robison-passes-his-heavenly-home

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference this coming weekend (May 21-23) in downtown Winston-Salem (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/

Turning of the Tassel. Wake Forest University holding undergrad commencement this morning on campus at Heard Plaza. Congrats to all of our recent college graduates!

https://commencement.wfu.edu/livestream/

What about the graduation hat?? History.com traces the modern mortarboard to 16th-century Italy. The original versions looked nothing like the cap we know today. They had three peaks and a fluffy tuft on top. Things got squarer in the 1660’s, when King Charles II was restored to the English throne. So, the stiff, flat mortarboard has come a long way from medieval clergy hats—a tradition almost 500 years strong. https://www.rd.com/article/why-graduation-caps-square-mortarboard-history/

Expect possible bus delays through the end of the month because of a shortage of drivers. That was the notification sent to parents from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The district currently has 30 bus driver vacancies.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wsfcs-bus-driver-shortage-parents-asked-to-consider-driving-kids/83-e15acf55-cb51-4481-a69b-b4678ea17e80

Land of the Midnight Sun? The sun will NOT officially set until August 2, 2026 in Barrow, Alaska, the northernmost city in Alaska.

BYW: The summer solstice (first day of Summer) begins June 21.

https://www.foxweather.com/earth-space/alaska-final-sunrise-midnight-sun-sunset.amp

An international effort is underway to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak in central Africa. Hundreds of people have been infected in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda with at least 100 suspected deaths. The CDC said Sunday that risk of the Ebola virus to the U.S. population remains low…

https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/18/africa/ebola-outbreak-global-efforts-americans-intl-hnk

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has sanctioned two new championship sports – girls flag football which will begin for late 2026 and boy’s volleyball next Spring 2027. Women’s flag football has grown rapidly in North Carolina since the Carolina Panthers launched a pilot program in 2022 with 19 schools.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/nchsaa-adds-girls-flag-football-boys-volleyball-championship-sports/83-77b89c9b-f3fa-4d4f-8f9e-06d1bd0ab4f3

The latest US Drought Monitor report still showing that our entire state is under some level of drought. Over half the state (60%) is experiencing Extreme Drought – including all of the Piedmont Triad region. *The last time North Carolina experienced drought conditions this severe was in 2008. https://www.ncdrought.org/

Update: A business class settlement has been reached for business owners as well as charitable organizations directly impacted by the massive fire at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant 4-years ago in Winston-Salem. *The deadline to apply is JULY 15th.

https://winstonweaverclassaction.com/Business

Winston-Salem Open set for August 22-29, 2026

*Tix now available for this annual premier tennis event!

Volunteers needed as well. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Local Baseball

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash (Tue – Sun)

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

The SBI is investigating a deadly domestic disturbance between a married couple at a home on Jamesford Drive in High Point Sunday night. The wife died at the scene from a knife wound. The husband died in an office involved shooting, according to the High Point Police Department. Investigators say two juveniles at the home were not physically harmed. Please pray for all involved with this tragic incident. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-police-officer-involved-shooting-jamesford-drive/83-c9b7edda-0faf-4830-9d68-c14a59c4a0ab