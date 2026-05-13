SUN@5: Suicide Loss Grief Support Group in Winston-Salem

Do you know someone who is grieving the death of a loved one, due to suicide??

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 17, 2026), learn more about the ‘Suicide Loss Grief Support Group’ in Winston-Salem, a safe place to come together and talk openly with others who have shared a similar experience.

Don’t miss this candid conversation with Rusty Lambe, Mary Lynn Birkedal along with Richard and Connie Allman facilitated by Verne (WBFJ).

Remember, you are not alone in this unique grief journey.

The peer group meetings, facilitated through Calvary Church and New Salem Counseling in Winston-Salem, are open to those who have lost a family member, friend, or coworker to suicide. Note: not open to observers or those who have survived a suicide attempt. Each suicide loss has equal value in the group. If you have experienced a loss by suicide, we want to encourage you in your healing journey. No matter where you are in your personal journey, you will find understanding, encouragement, and support to give you hope and healing. Many report that the support group is the only place where they feel safe to discuss and express the emotions associated with their unique experiences of grief.

*Reach out for more information at https://calvarynow.com/group-details/?id=14573 or call 336-714-5500

**If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US. It is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 25-34. The highest risk group is older white men, but it impacts people of all ages in all social and economic groups. *For every single suicide, more than 100 people are emotionally impacted, with more than 20 of these people experiencing a devastating impact.

Resources to Reduce the Stigma of Suicide and Mental Illness

Christian Association for Survivors of Suicide Loss (https://suicideloss.org/).

Be the One To Help Save a Life (https://bethe1to.com)

Suicide Awareness/Voices of Education (SAVE – https://www.save.org/)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP – https://afsp.org/)

My Grief Care (https://www.mygriefcare.com/)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS – https://www.ncdhhs.gov/about/department-initiatives/suicide-prevention-resources).

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ, weekly a public affairs podcast hosted by Verne (May 17, 2026).

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/suicide-loss-grief-support