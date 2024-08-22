Pick-Your-Own Apple Farms
It’s apple-picking time.
Pick-Your-Own Apple Farms – just a short drive away or make it a day trip!
Apple Hill Orchard
2075 Pleasant Hill Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-1224
Bee Sweet Orchards
2229 Pannel Rd Reidsville, NC
(336) 427-6933
Coston Farm
3748 Chimney Rock Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-8352
Creasman Farms
280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-7728
Grandad’s Apples N’ Such
2951 Chimney Rock Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-1685
Historic Orchard at Altapass
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-9531
Justus Orchard
187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 974-1232
Millstone Creek Orchards
506 Parks Crossroad Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316
(336) 824-5263
Skytop Orchards
1193 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731
(828) 692-7930
Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
221 Stepp Orchard Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-9083
