WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Pick-Your-Own Apple Farms 

Pick-Your-Own Apple Farms 

wbfj-verne
August 22, 2024

It’s apple-picking time.

Pick-Your-Own Apple Farms – just a short drive away or make it a day trip!

 

Apple Hill Orchard
2075 Pleasant Hill Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-1224

 

Bee Sweet Orchards
2229 Pannel Rd Reidsville, NC
(336) 427-6933

 

Coston Farm
3748 Chimney Rock Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-8352

 

Creasman Farms
280 Bent Arrow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-7728

 

Grandad’s Apples N’ Such
2951 Chimney Rock Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-1685

 

Historic Orchard at Altapass 
1025 Orchard Rd, Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-9531

 

Justus Orchard
187 Garren Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 974-1232

 

Millstone Creek Orchards
506 Parks Crossroad Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316
(336) 824-5263

 

 Skytop Orchards
1193 Pinnacle Mountain Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731
(828) 692-7930

 

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
221 Stepp Orchard Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 685-9083

https://winstonsalem.macaronikid.com/articles/66c6ce4033cf4e1332d11ec1/triad-apple-picking-fun-your-ultimate-guide-to-local-orchards

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 22, 2024

SUN@5: August 25, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 22, 2024

Thursday News for August 22, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 22, 2024

GO TELL – PRE CRUSADE BLOCK PARTY

wdecker_wbfj
August 22, 2024

Medical debt? There is help…

wbfj-verne
August 21, 2024

ELECTION 2024: Check your VOTER info, important dates leading up to Nov 5

wbfj-verne
August 21, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.