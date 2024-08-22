WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: August 25, 2024

August 22, 2024

Forgiveness sounds easy. But forgiving others can be difficult.

Local author Debbie Barr shares more on ‘forgiveness’ with Verne (WBFJ Radio) from her book, ‘Forgiveness: The Choice that Sets You Free’.

Debbie Barr, a seasoned writer, speaker and health educator, has released a series of books on various seasons of life.
debbiebarr.com/books/forgiveness/

Listen now…

 

Plus…

Talking ‘fair food contests’ with Steve Rogers, director of special foods, at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.
Steve will encourage us to sign up for various ‘Food Contests’ at this year’s Carolina Classic – especially the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’.
*Sign up deadline is September 1, 2024 at www.wbfj.org
The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 4-13, 2024

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (August 25, 2024)

