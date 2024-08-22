SUN@5: August 25, 2024

Forgiveness sounds easy. But forgiving others can be difficult.

Local author Debbie Barr shares more on ‘forgiveness’ with Verne (WBFJ Radio) from her book, ‘Forgiveness: The Choice that Sets You Free’.

Debbie Barr, a seasoned writer, speaker and health educator, has released a series of books on various seasons of life.

debbiebarr.com/books/forgiveness/

Listen now…

Plus…

Talking ‘fair food contests’ with Steve Rogers, director of special foods, at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Steve will encourage us to sign up for various ‘Food Contests’ at this year’s Carolina Classic – especially the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’.

*Sign up deadline is September 1, 2024 at www.wbfj.org

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 4-13, 2024

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 (August 25, 2024)