Thursday News for August 22, 2024

Traditional: Pumpkin Spice Latte – available hot, iced or blended.

New this season: The Iced Apple Crisp Non-dairy Cream Chai

Caramel Apple Cream Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Today is…

Eat a peach day

Plant-based ‘milk’ day (tasty, but it’s not really milk)

CDC: Births in the US dropped again, last year.

The national birth rate has been steadily declining for the last 17 years in the US, with a particularly steep drop in births between 2007 and 2009 during the Great Recession.

“Not having children, or having fewer children, is becoming more socially acceptable…leading to less births,” one health expert shared.

Nearly two-thirds of infant and toddler foods in US supermarkets are unhealthy, according to new research. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health analyzed over 600 infant and toddler food products from 10 different grocery chains across the US. The study did not identify what food products or brands.

*BTW: There’s been a 900% increase in baby food pouch sales over the last 13 years.

Chick-fil-A’s first ‘elevated drive-thru’ opens TODAY (Aug 22) near Atlanta.

The prototype restaurant features four drive-thru lanes – two designated for traditional drive-thru customers and two for mobile-order-ahead customers, as well as delivery drivers. The new store also features an ‘elevated kitchen’ (2-times bigger than a normal CFA kitchen) that transports food to team members below – every six seconds.

*Chick-fil-A’s first elevated drive-thru restaurant is located about a half hour south of metro Atlanta off I-75 (Jodeco Road exit) in McDonough, Georgia.

The WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross happening now through August 31, 2024.

Local blood drives for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street = 9am – 1:30pm

St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston Salem = 11am – 3pm

State Employees Credit Union on Penny Road in High Point = 11am – 3pm

King Moravian Church = 1pm – 6pm

The Rock Church in King = 2 – 6pm

Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Traffic Alert: Road Work in Davidson County

Highway 64 EB near I-85 south of Lexington

Lanes will be closed at times this weekend for road improvements.

Location: Just past Randy’s Restaurant going toward Silver Valley.

*Road work happening this Friday – Monday (Aug. 23-26) from 9am – 5pm.

Winston-Salem Open

Pro Tennis Served Southern Style at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex off Deacon Blvd.

The WS OPEN runs through this Saturday, August 24. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem: Several items needed.

Diapers (sixes 3 through 6)

Baby boy clothing (sizes 12 months to 2-T)

Also, baby bottles, sippy cups, baby lotion, baby wash, baby plates, bowls, and silverware, baby bibs, burp cloths, and baby boy socks. www.spcclife.org

Data Breach. National Public Data, one of the country’s biggest companies for background checks, has confirmed it suffered a data breach including full names, addresses, and social security numbers. Hackers claim to have stolen 2.9 billion records. After a data breach, one of the best things you can do to prevent fraud is to freeze your credit at the three credit agencies: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. Here are the three ways you can request to freeze your credit – online or by mail or by phone. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

“The Forge” hits theaters this Friday (Aug. 23)

The latest Kendrick Brothers’ film focuses on the process of Christian discipleship.

The Forge is the follow up to the Kendrick Brothers 2015 hit, “War Room.”

*‘War Room’ was a call to prayer. ‘The Forge’ is a call to Christian discipleship.

Check out these FAITH stories on the News Blog…

*Faith in Space. The world is watching and waiting as NASA struggles to get two stranded astronauts home from the International Space Station. They are drawing strength from their faith in Jesus. NASA Astronaut Barry Wilmore and test pilot Suni Williams should have returned from their mission weeks ago, but engine failure has prevented that.

