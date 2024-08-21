WHAT'S NEW
Medical debt? There is help…

August 21, 2024

More than half of insured Americans say they’ve gotten a surprise medical bill. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans are affected by outstanding medical debt. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/personal-finance/high-medical-bills-assistance-tips/article_423a4b83-2ed3-51e6-84af-061232d9f620.html

*Three things that can help anyone hit with a surprise medical bill…

Appeal to the No Surprises Act

Always see if you qualify for charity care

Ask for an itemized bill

No Surprises Act

https://www.consumerfinance.gov/ask-cfpb/what-is-a-surprise-medical-bill-and-what-should-i-know-about-the-no-surprises-act-en-2123/

NC Medical Debt Relief

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/medicaldebt

