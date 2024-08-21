Back-To-School: Immunizations

Immunizations

To be fully protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, school age children should receive all age-appropriate immunizations.

North Carolina law requires children K-12 to receive certain vaccines.

NOTE: There is a 30-day grace period for all students to get immunized.

If your student isn’t up to date with their shots, the school will send them home

https://immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov/schools/k-12.htm

*Medical and Religious Exemptions explained on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov/schools/ncruleslaws.htm