Back-To-School: Immunizations
To be fully protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, school age children should receive all age-appropriate immunizations.
North Carolina law requires children K-12 to receive certain vaccines.
NOTE: There is a 30-day grace period for all students to get immunized.
If your student isn’t up to date with their shots, the school will send them home
https://immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov/schools/k-12.htm
*Medical and Religious Exemptions explained on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.
https://immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov/schools/ncruleslaws.htm