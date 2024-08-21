Wednesday Word

People-Watching on the Family Beaches of North Carolina: The kids, the moms, dads, grandparents and extended families. They all gather for a sandy reunion of relaxation. In some ways, they almost seem interchangeable. In fact, I sometimes wonder what makes one child have a kinship to certain people and not others. As they meander the beaches, they usually end up back at their own family gathering. Sure, they may wander into other tents that are bigger, have more toys, better food or a fancier sandcastle. But in the end, they come back: to the people that they know, the people that they love, the people that they live life and spend time with.

This affinity of these relationships reminds me of my own with my Father (the Heavenly variety). Where do I turn for comfort, rest, refreshment and encouragement? Hopefully, to the One who knows me best. The One that I know best. He loves me. He provides for me. He never leaves. Regardless of circumstances.

Others may entice and seem to offer more flash. But it’s in the presence of the Lord that I am most blessed. So, I stay close and don’t let the fitful current pull me away. He’s always in view – I just have to look.

But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the Lord God my refuge, that I may tell of all your works. Psalm 73:28

Wally

