Wednesday News for August 21, 2024

Back-to-School for Students (Aug 21) Forsyth Country Day + Sheets Memorial Christian school

Today is Senior Citizens Day

…and Sweet Tea Day!

Local blood drive for Wednesday, August 21

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2pm – 6:30pm

The WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross happening now through August 31, 2024. Use the ‘special link’ at wbfj.fm to schedule your blood donation appointment locally with the American Red Cross TODAY.

Back-To-School: Immunizations

To be fully protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, school age children should receive all age-appropriate immunizations.

North Carolina law requires children K-12 to receive certain vaccines.

NOTE: There is a 30-day grace period for all students to get immunized.

If your student isn’t up to date with their shots, the school will send them home

*Medical and Religious Exemptions explained on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

More than half of insured Americans say they’ve gotten a surprise medical bill. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans are affected by outstanding medical debt. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/personal-finance/high-medical-bills-assistance-tips/article_423a4b83-2ed3-51e6-84af-061232d9f620.html

*Three things that can help anyone hit with a surprise medical bill…

Appeal to the No Surprises Act

Always see if you qualify for charity care

Ask for an itemized bill

No Surprises Act

NC Medical Debt Relief

The 2024 high school football season opens this week for nearly all area teams.

Here’s where the Triad’s high school football teams rank heading into Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Journal…

#1 East Forsyth High School

Grimsley High School

Dudley High School

Reidsville High School

Mount Tabor High School

West Forsyth High School

#10 Oak Grove

NASCAR: Kannapolis-based Stewart-Haas Racing is permanently closing on December 31, impacting 323 people.

Stewart-Haas Racing will transition into Haas Factory Team in 2025 and consist of 90 to 100 employees, according to NBC affiliate, WCNC

Sad update: Authorities in Wilkes County have confirmed that a seven-year old boy (Zach Walker) who was reported missing from his home in Ronda on Tuesday night has been found dead. The 7-year-old was autistic and non-verbal.

Authorities speaking to media that Zach Walker was found deceased in a pond near his home on South Lomax Road in Ronda around 12 noon today (Wednesday).

*No foul play is suspected. The child’s death was an unfortunate accident, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Continue to pray for the family and all involved in the search. https://www.elkintribune.com/news/updated-missing-ronda-child-found-dead/article_8ff40c08-5fda-11ef-8d68-8b7dc4c34f91.html

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama spoke last night.

Tonight: Vice President Kamala (KAH-mah-lah) Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, former President Bill Clinton, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will speak.

*Large protests have erupted outside the Democratic National Convention this week, including clashes with police in the streets of Chicago.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/21/us/5-things-to-know-for-aug-21-dnc-chicago-protests-rfk-jr-ukraine-superyacht-sinks/index.html

FYI: Former President Trump speaking this afternoon at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro…

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*NOW is great time to check your voting status.

Have you moved? Changed your address? Are you registered to vote?

Do you know your specific voting location (precinct) on November 5th?

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.

Fuel prices down? According to GasBuddy, the nation’s average for gasoline (and diesel) prices dipped for a third straight week on Monday.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.40. NC average = $3.18

Sources: Gasbuddy.com. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

