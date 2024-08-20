Tuesday News for August 20, 2024

Back-to-School for Students (Aug 20) = Redeemer School

Sunset in the Triad this evening (Aug 20) at 8:03pm.

That FULL moon still shining brightly tonight !

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive with the American Red Cross

…happening now through August 31, 2024

Local blood drives for Tuesday (August 20)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Internal Medicine

Westchester Drive in High Point = 10am – 2:30pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = Noon – 4:30pm

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain = 2pm – 6pm

Use the ‘special link’ at wbfj.fm to schedule your blood donation appointment

https://support.redcrossblood.org/webApp/sponsorWebApp?

Today is National RADIO Day

Jesus saying to His disciples…

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” – Mark 16:15

“Look! There on the mountains! The feet of the one who brings good news,

who broadcasts a message of peace” Nahum 1:15 International Standard Version

Fuel prices down? According to GasBuddy, the nation’s average for gasoline (and diesel) prices dipped for a third straight week on Monday.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.40. NC average = $3.18

*Gas Saver Tip: Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Sources: Gasbuddy.com.

“The Forge” hits theaters this Friday (Aug. 23)

The latest Kendrick Brothers’ film focuses on the process of Christian discipleship.

The Forge is the follow up to the Kendrick Brothers 2015 hit, “War Room.”

*‘War Room’ was a call to prayer. ‘The Forge’ is a call to Christian discipleship.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/kendrick-brothers-aim-ignite-massive-move-within-american-church-powerful-new?

Military Appreciation Day at the Winston-Salem Open

Pro Tennis Served Southern Style at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex off Deacon Blvd.

www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

Reaching more kids for Christ! Child Evangelism Fellowship, the world’s leading child evangelism organization, is increasing its commitment to the Great Commission. Their long-term goal: to minister to 100 million children each year globally with the Gospel – within 10 to 15 years.

‘Children today need the word of God now more than ever, giving CEF no reason to slow down and every reason to expand our ministry’

– Fred Pry with Child Evangelism Fellowship

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine…

Also, reduce your speed in those school zones!!

The State Highway Patrol just ‘graduated’ 41 new troopers, including one who lives in Davidson County and two others who will serve in Davidson County.

The graduation ceremony was recently held at The Shephard’s Church in Cary.

The latest class of cadets received 27 weeks of training at the State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on September 11. Praying for law enforcement (and their families) as they 'protect & serve'

WS/FC school board is set to vote on a construction contract for new Brunson Elementary school at its Aug. 27 meeting. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the new school was approved by voters through a bond referendum in 2016, but has been delayed for years as district leaders scoured the area for a suitable site. The property they settled on, at 1201 N. Patterson Ave., is the former home of a Thomasville Furniture plant.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/winston-salem-forsyth-school-board-construction-contract-brunson-school-open-2026-costs-toxic/article_53e2234e-5bd4-11ef-8d10-07ffcfe2c851.html

Acting on an anonymous tip, a School Resource Officer searched a student at Carver High School on Monday and found a handgun and ammunition. The gun was never displayed, and no one at the school was hurt or threated, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect is a juvenile, which means no other information will be released. BTW: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has called for the use of metal detectors in all Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Pray for our schools.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/gun-found-student-carver-metal-detectors-sought-sheriff-safety-student/article_a5413c16-5e68-11ef-8c9d-ab3247abd361.html?utm

IRS: The average taxpayer spends $270 dollars, and up to 13 hours filing their taxes every year. But there is relief on the way? North Carolina taxpayers will be able to file their state and federal returns for free directly to the IRS beginning with the 2025 season. Note: The eligibility criteria for the 2025 Direct File program have not yet been announced. For more information about Direct File, go to directfile.irs.gov.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-taxpayers-gain-access-to-free-direct-filings-with-irs/article_9de02a4e-5bdf-11ef-beb9-2f1f23518171.html

Want to reach that client? Survey finding that businesses would rather get an email than a phone call. The next best way to sell advertising…show up face to face.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/want-to-reach-a-client-survey-finds-they-d-rather-get-your-email-than-phone/article_

How much have you ever spent on blue jeans?

When actress Blake Lively wore a pair of $19,000 designer jeans to a screening of her latest movie, “It Ends with Us” earlier this summer. Many on social media said the price seamed excessive. So, how much is too much to spend on jeans?

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/18/style/how-much-is-too-much-to-spend-on-jeans/index.html?utm

