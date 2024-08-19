Monday News for August 19, 2024

Back-to-School (Students)

TODAY (August 19) Gospel Light Christian School

Tuesday (August 20) Redeemer School

Wednesday (August 21) Forsyth Country Day

*Next Monday (August 26) The balance of Public Schools in our area…

Back-to School (College students)

Winston Salem State University

High Point University

NC State

UNC-Charlotte

Full moon tonight. Sunset in the Triad at 8:04pm this evening.

Tonight’s Super moon will be the first of four Supermoons in a row, with the others occurring on September 17, October 17 and November 15.

https://www.space.com/supermoon-blue-moon-august-2024-what-to-expect

More first round matches today at the Winston-Salem Open

Location: Wake Forest Tennis Complex off Deacon Blvd. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

Playing in TWO cities? If tennis pro Mackenzie McDonald can complete the doubles final in Cincinnati TODAY (1pm). He is also on the schedule in Winston-Salem TONIGHT – a singles match (around 8:30pm).

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/scores/schedule

“The Forge” hits theaters this Friday (Aug. 23)

The latest Kendrick Brothers’ film focuses on the process of Christian discipleship.

The Forge is the follow up to the Kendrick Brothers 2015 hit, “War Room.”

*‘War Room’ was a call to prayer. ‘The Forge’ is a call to Christian discipleship.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/kendrick-brothers-aim-ignite-massive-move-within-american-church-powerful-new?

Praying for the friends and family (and classmates) of Mason Cooper, a junior at Union Grove Christian School, who passed last Friday. The 17-year-old had been battling a form of kidney cancer over several months.

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive happening now through August 31, 2024

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for TODAY, August 19, 2024

Kernersville Wesleyan Church = 2pm – 6:30pm

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment locally with the American Red Cross TODAY at a special link at wbfj.fm https://support.redcrossblood.org/webApp/sponsorWebApp?

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine…

Also, reduce your speed in those school zones!!

Dealing with the Heat? Separately, the southern US is bracing for potentially record-breaking heat this week. Heat alerts are currently in place for over 20 million people across southern Oklahoma and much of Texas and Louisiana.

*There were over 25 rip current rescues along the North Carolina coast over the weekend. Blame it on Ernesto, which is still out in the Atlantic. CNN

It’s official. NASCAR is bringing ‘the Clash’ to Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 2, 2025.

www.journalnow.com

Breaking: Phil Donahue, dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” passed away on Sunday after a long illness. He was 88. Donahue was the first to incorporate audience participation in an hour-long talk show with a single guest. https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880/entertainment/phil-donahue-whose-pioneering-daytime-talk-show-launched-an-indelible-television-genre-has-died

The Democratic National Convention begins later today in Chicago.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak tonight.

*”About 250″ members of the Illinois National Guard will be on standby as tens of thousands of protesters are expected in Chicago this week.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/politics/what-expect-weeks-dnc

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak in Asheboro this Wednesday (Aug 21). The event will be held at the North Carolina Aviation Museum. 2pm

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*NOW is great time to check your voting status.

Have you moved? Changed your address? Are you registered to vote?

Do you know your specific voting location (precinct) on November 5th?

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.