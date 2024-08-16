WHAT'S NEW
Home SUN@5: August 18, 2024

SUN@5: August 18, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 16, 2024

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months but the need for blood remains!

 Wes Haynes, District Manager, Donor Recruitment with the American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region (Winston-Salem) shares with Verne about the importance of Giving the GIFT of LIFE.

Donating ONE pint of blood can help up to three people.  Learn more about who can give? PREPPING: What we should do BEFORE giving? The blood donation PROCESS, And the cool American Red Cross BLOOD DONOR APP.

WBFJ Virtual Blood Drive happening August 18 – August 31, 2024

Schedule your blood donation appointment locally with the American Red Cross TODAY at a special link at wbfj.fm  https://support.redcrossblood.org/webApp/sponsorWebApp?

 

Dave Frey, lead singer with Sidewalk Prophets

Dave and Verne talk hot summer, songs, and Back-to-School memories and encouragement. www.sidewalkprophets.com

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 18, 2024)

 

 

