Friday News for August 16, 2024

Temperatures go up, rain chances go up through the weekend.

Tonight’s sunset at Myrtle Beach will be the last sunset after 8pm – until May 3, 2025! Here in the Triad, sunset this evening at 8:08pm.

What a difference a month can make? Back on July 9th, most of North Carolina (88%) was experiencing drought conditions, and in some areas – severe to extreme drought! *35 days and 10-20 inches of rain later, North Carolina is drought free, according to the National Weather Service

Private school and homeschool enrollment numbers still on the rise in North Carolina. In the last academic year, nearly 158,000 students across the state were homeschooled — up 3% from the year before.

The Old Salem Tavern restaurant location has been sold and a renovation will start immediately. Plans to reopen the restaurant later this year. www.journalnow.com

What’s on the ‘Fall’ menu at Chick-Fil-A? A fan-favorite – the banana pudding milkshake – will be back for a limited time beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The frozen treat is made with real banana vanilla ice cream and vanilla wafer cookies, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Yum! Also, on the menu: honey pepper pimento chicken sandwiches and banana frosted coffee beginning August 26.

https://people.com/chick-fil-a-banana-pudding-milkshake-and-pimento-chicken-sandwich-are-back-8695199

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro taking the top spot in Newsweek’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Scoring above parks like the Bronx Zoo in New York City and the San Diego Zoo. The NC Zoo in Asheboro recently celebrated its 50th birthday.

The Winston-Salem Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex begins this Saturday (Aug 17) and runs through August 24. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

This Saturday only: Get entry into the Winston-Salem Open with a donation…

*Three (3) non-perishable food items to help Second Harvest Food Bank.

OR

*Five school supply items for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools – Educator Warehouse.

And, Saturday is ‘Atrium Health Kids’ Day’ at the Winston-Salem Open.

Children ages 6 thru 12 can enjoy fun tennis-related activities and get a complimentary ticket into the tennis action. Space is limited! Registration info at

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

Honeybee Festival happening this Saturday (AUG 17) from 9am – 4pm

Location: Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

Over 100 vendors. Entry is FREE. https://kvparks.com/honeybee-festival

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY). Fair dates: Oct 4-13

Details at www.wbfj.fm

Register today for this FREE screening event this Sunday!

A FREE screening of The Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, based on a true story of fostering, happening THIS Sunday (August 18) at 3pm at the AMC 12 on Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem. *A panel discussion will follow the film screening.

Hosted by Forsyth County Social Services and Crossnore Communities for Children in Winston-Salem. Learn more about Fostering in Forsyth County!

Register today and receive a movie ticket to ‘The Sound of Hope’,

a bag of popcorn and a drink. You must register to attend… https://forsyth.cc/hhs/adopt_foster.aspx

Contact Torrie Smith at 336-703-2445 FosteringForsythNC.com

Celebrity passing. Peter Marshall, best known as the original host of the “The Hollywood Squares,” passed away this week. He was 98.

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Raleigh later today.

(Aug 16). The DNC National Convention begins in Chicago on Monday.

Election 2024: Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2. General Election Day on Nov 5th.

*NOW is great time to check your voting status.

Have you moved? Changed your address? Are you registered to vote?

Do you know your specific voting location (precinct) on November 5th?

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.

Blue moon rising…

Monday evening’s full moon will be BIG (or at least appear bigger than normal).

The ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ on Monday will be the first of four Supermoons in a row to end the year, with the others occurring on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

https://www.space.com/supermoon-blue-moon-august-2024-what-to-expect