Thursday News for August 15, 2024

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine. Also, reduce your speed in those school zones!!

BACK-TO-SCHOOL (THURS)

Calvary Day School

High Point Christian Academy

A FREE screening of The Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, based on a true story of fostering, happening THIS Sunday (August 18) at 3pm at the AMC 12 on Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem. *A panel discussion will follow the film screening.

Hosted by Forsyth County Social Services and Crossnore Communities for Children in Winston-Salem. Learn more about Fostering in Forsyth County!

Contact Torrie Smith at 336-703-2445 FosteringForsythNC.com

Congratulations to Faylene Whitaker, North Carolina Farmer of the Year! Miss Faylene is the first female to win this annual award from Sunbelt Ag Expo. Faylene and her husband Richard started Whitaker Farms in Randolph County fifty years ago. The couple bought a 36-acre plot of land and a tractor…and taught themselves to farm (without the internet or YOUTUBE!). Today, Whitaker Farms is a thousand acres and they grow half a dozen different crops. Miss Faylene telling Fox 8 that the award is an honor to her late husband, Richard, who passed away in 2023.

Wallace “Wally” Amos, the founder of Famous Amos – the renowned chocolate chip cookie brand – has died at the age of 88. Amos created the Famous Amos cookie empire at his bake shop along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles back in 1975. Amos, who had been battling dementia, passed peacefully in his home in Honolulu, with his wife Carol at his side.*The New York Times

Election 2024: 82 days till Nov 5th (General Election Day)

Early Voting begins in North Carolina = October 17 – November 2, 2024.

*NOW is great time to check your voting status.

Have you moved? Changed your address? Are you registered to vote?

Do you know your specific voting location (precinct) on November 5th?

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.

The Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday, August 17 through the 24th at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/en

Honeybee Festival happening this Saturday (AUG 17) from 9am – 4pm at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

Over 100 vendors. Entry is FREE. https://kvparks.com/honeybee-festival

An early taste of Fall. Krispy Kreme offering their Pumpkin Spice Essentials Collection – featuring 12 Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts glazed to perfection.

*Fall officially begins September 22…

Stargazing opportunities this week…

*The PEAK of the Perseid meteor shower is happening all this week.

*Jupiter and Mars will be shining bright. The best viewing will be in the eastern sky, toward constellation Taurus, before daybreak over the next few mornings.

*And there will be a ‘supermoon’ this Monday evening (August 19).

God indeed loves a cheerful giver…

‘Each of you should give whatever you have decided. You shouldn’t be sorry that you gave or feel forced to give, since God loves a cheerful giver.

Besides, God will give you his constantly overflowing kindness. Then, when you always have everything you need, you can do more and more good things.

(10) God gives seed to the farmer and food to those who need to eat.

(11) God will make you rich enough so that you can always be generous. Your generosity will produce thanksgiving to God because of us.

(12) What you do to serve others not only provides for the needs of God’s people, but also produces more and more prayers of thanksgiving to God.’

2 Corinthians 9:7-12 (God’s Word)