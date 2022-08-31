Search
Oct 18, 2022Comments Off on Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Where is my hat and gloves? Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.  If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.  Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Good rule of thumb for pet: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

More information:  http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Previous PostCommunity Events for October 21-23

