Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Where is my hat and gloves? Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated. If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended. Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Good rule of thumb for pet: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

