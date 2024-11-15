Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun…
November 15, 2024
Come on ring those BELLS!
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins Friday , November 15 and continues through Dec 24, 2024.
Volunteer to ring a bell, go to RegistertoRing.com https://www.registertoring.com/
Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas
Previous Post « Friday News for November 15, 2024
Next Post Operation Christmas Child 2024 »
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.