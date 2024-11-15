WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun…

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign has begun…

wbfj-verne
November 15, 2024

Come on ring those BELLS!

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins Friday , November 15 and continues through Dec 24, 2024.

 

Volunteer to ring a bell, go to RegistertoRing.com   https://www.registertoring.com/

 

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Operation Christmas Child 2024

wbfj-verne
November 15, 2024

Friday News for November 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 15, 2024

Diabetes Awareness

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2024

Thursday News for November 14, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 14, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 13, 2024

Wednesday News for November 13, 2024

wbfj-verne
November 13, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.