Monday News for December 02, 2024

23 days till Christmas day

Celebrating the season of Advent.

Sunday (Dec 1) was the first Sunday of Advent

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his ‘bride’, the church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

HOPE: “In His name the nations will put their hope” Matthew 12:21 NIV

Today is Cyber Monday

One of the BIGGEST online shopping day of the year!

Do you have a side hustle? 1 in 3 Americans have a side hustle (or side job).

Most feel they need the extra ‘job’ income to survive, according to NewsNation.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/side-hustles-necessity-some-americans/

AAA: Prepping for Winter Weather

Ice scraper needed?

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

Today (DEC 2) is day FOUR! *When in doubt, throw it out !

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, December 2, 2024

High Point Rockers on 214 Lindsay Street = Noon – 4:30 PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office

Disney’s “Moana 2” sailing to #1 in its opening weekend, landing a new Thanksgiving box office record with $225 million over the five-day holiday.

‘Wicked’ #2

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ #5

‘Bonhoeffer’ #6

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2024W48/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

https://variety.com/2024/film/box-office/moana-2-box-office-thanksgiving-wicked-massive-second-weekend-1236231692/

Holiday offerings from for KING +COUNTRY…

The Smallbone brothers will be part of the 15th annual “CMA Country Christmas,”

airing on Tuesday (Dec 3) 8pm on ABC TV.

And you can catch for King + Country’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’

in theaters (limited run) on December 5-9.

A special (75-minute) edition of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will air on NBC the first Friday in December (DEC 6) at 8pm. Celebrating 60 years…

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons 6pm–11pm nightly thru Jan 1.

INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

East Forsyth edging out Mooresville (35-30) in the third round of the State High School Play-offs last Friday night. East Forsyth will travel to Matthews, NC to take on Weddington High this Friday in a battle of the unbeatens for the right to go to the 4-A Western Regional final. *Mt Airy advancing as well…

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/nchsaa-football-playoff-scores-third-round-nov-29/article

College Football: Wake Forest and App State both end the regular season with losses…and no Bowl chances. www.journalnow.com

*Ohio State, Miami and Clemson drop in the AP Top 25 poll with losses.

Men’s College Soccer: Moving on to the quarterfinals: Eighth-seed Wake Forest (2-1 overtime win over ninth-seeded Clemson last night continuing their run in the NCAA Tournament. The Deacs will play top-seeded Ohio State this Friday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/wake-forest-men-beat-clemson-2-1-in-overtime-to-continue-run-in-the-ncaa/article

2-Hour Delay this morning…

Alleghany County Schools (NC)

Carroll County (VA)

*(Update) Grayson County Schools – CLOSED

Remote learning: Several Guilford County schools on remote learning schedule today due to heating issues including Jackson Middle, Monticello Brown Summit plus fourth + fifth grade classes at Foust Elementary. www.wxii12.com/article/guilford-county-schools-remote-learning-heating-issues/

On today’s Focus on the Family daily broadcast (Dec 1)…

Dr. Kevin Leman discusses how ‘birth order’ can affect your marriage

Your birth order reveals some important clues about your personality.

Everyone is made uniquely, and Dr. Leman wants all couples to lean into their birth order strengths to make the most out of their marriages.

Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/best-of-2024-how-your-birth-order-shapes-your-marriage/?