News for Friday November 29th

While the area continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, the University of North Carolina at Asheville, with the support of the NC General Assembly will offer grants for the 2025 Spring Semester that covers up to the Full Cost of In-State Tuition. The Grant is for All Undergrad Students with both In and Out-of-State Tuition whose Tuition is not Already Fully covered by other grants, scholarships, etc. In addition to the tuition grants, UNC Asheville is offering Emergency Grants of up to $2,500 for current students who experienced financial hardship as a result of Helene, thanks to financial support from the NC General Assembly.

The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is back in Clemmons for the 33rd year in a row. Marketing and Events Manager of Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Drew Wiles says this five-mile attraction is a tradition for close to 300,000 visitors every year. But with all the dazzling lights come a few headaches for drivers. Perhaps you’ll find some Help as there is now access to real-time traffic cameras within Tanglewood Park so you can know how bad traffic is before you hit the road. Two camera angles are provided by TrueLook Construction Cameras that you can choose to see just how crowded it is. The Best nights to come are Monday through Thursday. The attraction is open from 6:00pm to 11:00pm—Seven Days a Week until January 1st.https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina-christmas/tanglewood-adds-new-features-to-help-with-traffic-flow/#:~:text=(WGHP)%20%E2%80%94%20The%20Tanglewood%20Park,to%20300%2C000%20visitors%20every%20year.

AAA anticipates more than 2 million drivers will hit the road during this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, breaking records from last year. It’s the first time in four years that gas prices, on average, have been under $3 per gallon, making it cheaper to drive than fly or rent a car.

American Red Cross Blood Drives for Today include:

Rural Hall Fire Department on HWY 65 = 10:00am–2:00pm

Jerry Long YMCA on S. Peace Haven Road in Clemmons = 10:30am–3:00pm

Nearly 87,000 Bojangles’ customers in North Carolina have been affected by a data breach that includes such personal information as name, Social Security number, medical information and IRS pin numbers. Overall about 165,106 individuals were affected nationwide.

The Red Kettles and the Ringing Bells are with us again this Holiday Season. For 133 Years the Salvation Army has been running it’s Red Kettle Campaign. If You are interested in being of Help as a Bell Ringer, simply go to www.registertoring.com

