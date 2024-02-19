Today is Presidents Day (or George Washington’s observed birthday)

Presidents Day Trivia

Many US presidents had ‘normal’ jobs before serving in the White House.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, was a peanut farmer.

Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, was a famous movie star and Governor.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, once worked chopping rails for fences.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the US was a tailor.

Harry Truman, the 33rd president, was a haberdasher, someone who deals in men’s clothing and accessories, particularly hats.

The White House created the permanent position of White House Executive Pastry Chef back in 1979. Check out the list of Presidents and their favorite ‘sweets’.

Four former U.S. Presidents were ‘cheerleaders’.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

‍Dwight D. Eisenhower

Ronald Reagan

George W. Bush

The White House’s first website went online in October 1994 during the Clinton administration.

October babies = More US presidents were born in October than any other month

Martin Van Buren, the first president born an American citizen, grew up speaking Dutch, which made him the first president who did not speak English as his first language.

Fair warning? In President George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, our nation’s first president warned that the country should strive for ‘unity’, resist the rise of political (parties) and avoid the influence of foreign powers. Saying that the worst enemy of Government is loyalty to ‘party’ over nation’…

This week: In a tradition dating back to the mid-1800s, a member of the U.S. Senate will read George Washington's Farewell Address – aloud – in observance of Washington's birthday, Actually, the reading assignment alternates between members of each political party.

How Divine intervention 'saved' our US Constitution.