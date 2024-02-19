Monday News for February 19, 2024

Today is Presidents Day (or George Washington’s observed birthday)

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru March 2.

During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside.

*Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog.

BTW: Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

NASCAR: Daytona 500 will start around 4pm this afternoon (Feb 19) after a rainy Sunday postponed the Great American Race.

Update: The Xfinity Series season opener will now be run AFTER the finish of the Daytona 500 this evening (approx. 9pm). www.foxweather.com/lifestyle/daytona-500-race-weather-forecast

The ‘Bojangler’ fish sandwich is back for a limited time at Bojangles!

*Can you say Fish Fridays through the season of Lent! https://www.bojangles.com/

At the Box Office. The Bob Marley biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” outperformed expectations, landing at #1 in its opening weekend, “Madame Web” flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.

The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 4-5-6) holding at #5 after this past weekend!

The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 4-5-6) will be in theaters now thru FEB 28.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

Calling all pet owners. Forsyth Humane Society is inviting area pet owners to submit adorable photos of their favorite furry friend – for a chance to be featured in the official Forsyth Humane Society 2025 Pet Calendar. The contest runs through the month of February. The top 13 winners will get their pet photo featured the 2025 calendar, a complimentary copy of the calendar plus a photo shoot. INFO: www.forsythhumane.org.

‘PIZZA with POLICE’ is a FREE community event in Elkin this Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Elkin Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Department will be available for conversation (and pizza) this Tuesday evening (5:30pm – 8pm)

Location: The Yadkin Valley Visitors Center (257 Standard Street) in Elkin.

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

Coca-Cola Spiced? The new flavor from Coke (out this week) blends the traditional Coke flavor with raspberry and various ‘spiced’ flavors. Would you try it!!! https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/07/food/coca-cola-spiced-launch/index.html

Presidents Day Trivia

Many US presidents had ‘normal’ jobs before serving in the White House.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, was a peanut farmer.

Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, was a famous movie star and Governor.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, once worked chopping rails for fences.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the US was a tailor.

Harry Truman, the 33rd president, was a haberdasher, someone who deals in men’s clothing and accessories, particularly hats.

https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/presidential-fun-facts

The White House created the permanent position of White House Executive Pastry Chef back in 1979. Check out the list of Presidents and their favorite ‘sweets’.

https://www.bakemag.com/articles/574-hail-to-the-sweets-the-favorite-desserts-of-u-s-presidents

Four former U.S. Presidents were ‘cheerleaders’.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

‍Dwight D. Eisenhower

Ronald Reagan

George W. Bush

The White House’s first website went online in October 1994 during the Clinton administration.

October babies = More US presidents were born in October than any other month

Martin Van Buren, the first president born an American citizen, grew up speaking Dutch, which made him the first president who did not speak English as his first language.

Fair warning? In President George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, our nation’s first president warned that the country should strive for ‘unity’, resist the rise of political (parties) and avoid the influence of foreign powers. Saying that the worst enemy of Government is loyalty to ‘party’ over nation’…

https://www.history.com/news/george-washington-farewell-address-warnings

This week: In a tradition dating back to the mid-1800s, a member of the U.S. Senate will read George Washington’s Farewell Address – aloud – in observance of Washington’s birthday, Actually, the reading assignment alternates between members of each political party.

https://www.senate.gov/about/traditions-symbols/washingtons-farewell-address.htm

How Divine intervention ‘saved’ our US Constitution. www2.cbn.com/news/us/presidents-day-how-george-washington-and-divine-intervention-rescued-constitution