WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Resolutions for the New Year

Resolutions for the New Year

wbfj-verne
January 2, 2023

Resolutions…

Many of us make them at the first of the year as we attempt to invigorate our personal or professional lives. According to a Lifeway Research survey, here are the Top 5 areas that many of us tend to address with resolutions each year:

Health (57%)

Relationship with God (52%)

Use of time (43%)

Relationship with a family member (42%)

Finances (37%)

*Faith and health top the list of things most of us want to ‘work on’ for the New Year. https://research.lifeway.com/2015/12/29/research-finds-faith-and-fitness-top-new-years-resolutions/

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Forming positive habits for the New Year

wbfj-verne
January 2, 2023

Monday News: Jan 02, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 2, 2023

Friday (12/30) News

wdecker_wbfj
December 30, 2022

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
December 29, 2022

WBFJ Local Flavors A-Z 2022

wbfj-kurt
December 29, 2022

Thursday News

wdecker_wbfj
December 29, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.