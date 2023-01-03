Tuesday News: Jan 03, 2023

A warm start to the New Year! The ‘average’ HIGH for today is 49 degrees. Expect above normal temperatures through Thursday.

Some GOOD NEWS. People in Mansa, Zambia are now reading and hearing the New Testament in their mother tongue for the very first time, thanks to Wycliffe Associates Bible translators.

There are more than 5,000 people working in Zambia right now, translating the Bible into 20 native languages. FYI: Zambia has 73 languages.

www.faithwire.com/2022/12/29/good-news-worth-repeating-zambian-christians-here-bible-in-native-tongue-for-first-time

Prayer concern: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffered ‘cardiac arrest’ and collapsing on the field following a hit during Monday night’s Bills / Bengals game.

*Doctors: The next 12 hours are critical for the 24-year old’s recovery.

*Hamlin’s injury left players in tears and praying on the field for his recovery.

Last night’s NFL game was postponed indefinitely.

www.cnn.com/us/live-news/damar-hamlin-collapse-bills-bengals-game-intl-hnk/index.html

Resolutions: Many of us make them at the first of the year.

Health and our relationship with God top the list of things most of us want to ‘work on’ for the New Year, according to Lifeway Research. Here are the top 5 ‘resolution’ areas…

Health (57%)

Relationship with God (52%)

Use of time (43%)

Relationship with a family member (42%)

Finances (37%)

https://research.lifeway.com/2015/12/29/research-finds-faith-and-fitness-top-new-years-resolutions/

Call it a sign of the times? Starting TODAY (Jan 3), everyone entering Winston-Salem City Hall (and the nearby Stuart Municipal Building) will have to pass through a metal detector – AND hand bags, brief cases and other containers will be examined for ‘prohibited items’. The changes will affect both visitors and employees.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/starting-january-3-visitors-to-winston-salems-city-hall-will-have-to-pass-through-metal

Jeff Bunton has decided to step away from his ‘duties’ as assistant flagman with Bowman Gray Stadium. The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that the 35-year-old wants to ‘focus on his family and his responsibilities with the NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour’ so he won’t be around for the 75th racing season at the ‘Mad House’ which begins in mid-April. Bunton has been a flagman at Bowman Gray Stadium since 2010. Update: The city of Winston-Salem has repaved the race track (again) during the off-season so there’ll be ‘new asphalt’ for the drivers to enjoy this racing season. https://journalnow.com/sports/motor-sports/longtime-flagman-jeff-bunton-stepping-down-from-his-perch-at-bowman-gray-stadium

The 118th Congress convenes at noon today. On the eve of the US House transition from Democrat to Republican control, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy could be the first prospective speaker in 100 years to fall short of a first ballot victory. Some in the Republican party are saying that they will not vote for McCarthy.

Bears dancing in the forest?

Did you know that bears will shed their winter coats by “dancing” with their backs against trees? *Please stop the dancing…’winter’ is not even a month old. 😊

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/bears-back-scratch-bbc-planet-earth-video_n_58297b0de4b0c4b63b0d468b

(Topic this morning) What’s your ‘word’ for the New Year?

Actress Candace Cameron Bure posted that her word(s) for the year.

They are CONFIDENCE and JOY…

“I will have confidence in the Lord (not just in myself) and joy through every trial, hardship and circumstance because He has paved and lit my path. He calls us to endure. Which brings us proven character and hope, which does not disappoint. I will listen, learn, and follow His calling and have confidence and joy no matter what the year may bring. May you know God’s peace more than ever.”

So, what’s your ‘word’ for the New Year? Join the conversation on our Facebook page.

https://asymphonyofpraise.com/blog/how-one-word-replaced-every-new-year-resolution

Reminder: The words “joy,” “rejoice,” or “joyful” appear over 400 times in the English Standard Version of the Bible. May we choose ‘JOY’ in 2023.

https://openthebible.org/article/21-bible-verses-about-joy/.

“…do not be grieved, for the JOY of the Lord is your strength.”

Nehemiah 8:10

“For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” Romans 14:17