Forming positive habits for the New Year

Goals vs Resolutions

Many popular new year resolutions are actually goals, not resolutions. If there is a specific achievement, it’s a goal (such as “lose 25 lbs” or “run a marathon”). While permanent changes to your life are resolutions (since you keep doing them every day and not just until a specific achievement is reached). Be realistic: Goals can bring happiness but can easily cause discouragement if you don’t hit your goal on time. https://lifehacker.com/5872262/differentiate-between-goals-and-resolutions-to-aid-in-personal-achievement

Habit forming can be good.

You’ve probably heard that it takes 21 days to make something a habit – a notion that some say came from a self-help book published decades ago. But the reality is likely much longer. A study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that on average it takes 66 days (a little over 2 months) to actually make something a habit.

Looking at the numbers: About 4 in 10 Americans will make New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, only 1 in 10 will achieve the results they’d hoped for…

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-exact-number-of-days-it-takes-to-turn-a-resolution-into-a-habit-and-no-its-not-21-2019-01-02?mod=catey-hill