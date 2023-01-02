Monday News: Jan 02, 2023

Happy New Year…Day 2

Resolutions…

Many of us make them at the first of the year as we attempt to invigorate our personal or professional lives. According to a Lifeway Research survey, here are the Top 5 areas that many of us tend to address with resolutions each year:

Health (57%)

Relationship with God (52%)

Use of time (43%)

Relationship with a family member (42%)

Finances (37%)

*Faith and health top the list of things most of us want to ‘work on’ for the New Year. https://research.lifeway.com/2015/12/29/research-finds-faith-and-fitness-top-new-years-resolutions/

Did you enjoy your Traditional New Year’s meal? You know the old Southern tradition of eating Pork, Peas (Black Eyed Peas), Collard Greens and Corn Bread to start the New Year.

Traditional Foods consumed (around the world) to start the New Year

12 grapes in Spain

Tamales in Mexico

Buckwheat soba noodles in Japan

Pickled herring in Poland

Doughnut-like dumplings in the Netherlands

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/new-years-food-traditions/index.html

What about those New Year’s leftovers?

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

That means Sunday leftovers should be eaten by Wednesday or Thursday – or you should freeze or toss out those left overs. Reminder: Two hours is the limit that refrigerated items should be left out on the table at room temperature!

*When in doubt, throw it out!!!!!!!

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

NEW: Sesame is in “dozens and dozens of ingredients,” but it wasn’t always listed by name on product labels. As of January 1, all foods in the US containing SESAME will be subject to specific allergen regulatory requirements, including labeling. The FDA has been reviewing whether to put sesame seeds on the major food allergens list – which also includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans – for several years. Sesame allergies affect people of all ages and can appear as coughing, itchy throat, mouth rash, shortness of breath, and a drop in blood pressure.

www.cnn.com/2023/01/01/health/sesame-joins-major-food-allergens-list-fda-wellness

EGG-spanding EGG prices? Our grocery bill definitely cost more in 2022.

Of all the costly food items, nothing comes close to the jump in egg prices.

Beyond seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49% in 2022.

On Friday, Midwest large eggs, the benchmark for eggs sold in their shells, hit $5.46 per dozen. This time last year, that price was around $1.70.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics https://www.wxii12.com/article/why-eggs-have-been-so-expensive-this-year/42347616

At the Box Office. The new Avatar sequel (Avatar: The Way of Water) continues to dominate in theaters after 3 weekends at #1. The Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” falls to #4 after 2 weeks in theaters.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/avatar-2-box-office-new-years-day-1235477246/

Lizards, ants, sharks, spiders, oh my!

California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species last year. Among the new species: 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fish, four sharks, three moths, two spiders and one toad.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/29/world/new-species-discoveries-2022-scn/index.html

Wisemen will follow Him! There was a ‘record number’ of Nativities on public display at 43 state capitols across the country this past Christmas. State capitols in Alaska, New York, Utah, and Virginia displayed ‘nativities’ for the first time in 2022. Privately fund religious displays on public property are ‘legally protected’ by the 1st and 14th Amendments of the US Constitution. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/december/some-good-news-record-breaking-number-of-nativity-scenes-displayed-at-state-capitols-in-2022

College Football: Bull Dawgs vs Horned Toads?

The College Football Playoff championship game is set…

Georgia will face TCU on January 9th.

Notable Passings at the end of December…

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing TV news broadcaster who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, passed away last Friday. Walters (age 93) was the first woman to co-host “Today” and co-anchor an evening news show in the U.S. She was a mainstay on ABC’s “20/20” for years.

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/barbara-walters-trailblazing-tv-icon-dies-93/

Brazilian soccer icon Pele passed away last Thursday at the age of 82.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/december/pele-remembered-for-transcending-soccer-around-world

(Retired) Pope Benedict XVI (16th) passed away on December 31 at the age of 95.https://abcnews.go.com/US/photos/photos-famous-people-died-2022-82177625/image-pope-benedict-xvi-95-96015841