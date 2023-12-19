Visitor restrictions due to the spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Visitor restrictions are now in place at most area hospitals due to the increase of the spread of respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

FYI: Children under age 13 are asked not to VISIT area hospitals (including Novant Health, Cone Health and Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist) out of an abundance of caution.

A dose of common sense? Health officials are strongly encouraging people to stay home when sick. ‘Healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when coughing goes a long way to staying healthy during the holidays! *Order free-at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov

“Looking back on our flu seasons of 2021 and 2022, flu transmission rates were super low. And that’s largely due to masking…” -Rebekah DeCamillis, PA, Infectious Diseases with Novant Health

Tips: Four good reasons to wear a face covering or mask. https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/4-good-reasons-you-might-still-want-to-wear-a-mask