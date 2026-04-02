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Resurrection Rolls: A tasty object lesson for Easter!

wbfj-verne
April 2, 2026

Resurrection Rolls

These homemade goodies are a meaningful way to explain the real meaning of Easter – an empty tomb.

How to make Resurrection Rolls

https://secure.cbn.com/partners/video/premiumcontent/cbn/easterwithcbnfamily/springrecipes/607729

https://www.facebook.com/WBFJ.FM/videos/285845739816379/

https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/resurrection-rolls-recipe

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