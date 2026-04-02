Thursday News April 02, 2026

Passion Week Timeline: Maundy Thursday

Jesus and his disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus. NOTE: ‘Maundy’ translates to ‘mandate’ or ‘command’…

In John 13:34-35, Jesus reveals, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”

Follow Jesus and his disciples on Facebook page and our website, wbfj.fm

https://wbfj.fm/passion-week-timeline-2026/

Resurrection Rolls: A tasty object lesson for Easter! https://wbfj.fm/passion-week-timeline-2026/

These homemade goodies are a meaningful way to explain the real meaning of Easter – an empty tomb. Simple recipe and instructional videos at wbfj.fm.

Today is National Burrito Day https://www.wral.com/consumer/national-burrito-day-april-2026/

Get deals at several locations including Chipotle, Moe’s and QDOBA

A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels through the Weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, April 2…

West Stokes High School in King = 8am – 1:30pm

West Forsyth High School, Lewisville Clemmons Rd = 8:45am – 2:15pm

Lexington Senior High School = 10am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Free Leaf Mulch is Back (April 3+ 4 then April 11 + 18)

The annual free leaf mulch giveaway for Forsyth County homeowners begins Friday (April 3) and will continue on Saturdays, April 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Dr. in Rural Hall.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis – while supplies last.cityofws.org/leafmulch.

Did you watch the Artemis II launch on Wednesday evening?

NASA doesn’t just fly straight to the Moon. Currently, the Artemis II crew is orbiting Earth for 24 hours to test all systems before heading to the Moon..

Is the air system working?

Can they drink water?

Are all controls responding?

Is life support keeping them safe?

So, 24 hours of testing. Then 4 days to the Moon and 4 days back to earth!

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/artemis-ii/ https://www.space.com/space-exploration/missions/artemis

Out of this world tasty treat? Krispy Kreme offering their limited-edition ‘Artemis II’ doughnuts – featuring six Artemis II Doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.”

Good through Thursday evening…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2026/03/31/krispy-kreme-artemis-ii-doughnut/89388599007/

“Speed a Little, Lose a Lot”

Law Enforcement will be cracking down on speeders through the Easter weekend.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-launches-statewide-crackdown-on-speeding-drivers/

This 1956 classic film turns 70.

“The Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Pharaoh – telling the story of how God delivered the people of Israel from captivity in Egypt – will air this Saturday (April 4) on ABC-TV at 7pm.

“The Ten Commandments” is also available to rent on streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango, and Google Play.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/ten-commandments-film-hits-70th-anniversary-heres-where-you-can-watch-it

Easter Sunday morning ‘Sunrise’ will be around 7am.

But, expect cloudy skies with showers throughout your Sunday.

Gas prices have soared past $4-dollars a gallon for the first time since 2022.

The price of other goods could be impacted as fuel prices continue to climb worldwide. http://www.wxii12.com/…/us-gas-prices-top-4…/70891948

Coffee, conversation, connection, and community.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Gathering Grace this morning hosted by the Winston-Salem Police Department. It’s an opportunity for residents and officers to sit down together, talk, ask questions, and simply get to know one another. www.facebook.com/Cityofwspolice/photos/coffee-with-a-cop-is-about-more-than-just-coffee-its-about-conversation-connecti/962988682957604/

College Baseball: Wake Forest over Clemson (15 – 4).

The Deacs vs The Tigers in Charlotte last night (neutral site game at Truist Field).

BTW: NBA legend Muggsy Bogues will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/4/1/baseball-demon-deacons-bounce-back-with-run-rule-win-over-clemson

(Marion) A big rig carrying milk crashed around 5am this morning shutting down I-40 WB at Dysartsville Road near the Burke / McDowell county line. No injuries were reported. One lane finally opened around 8:30am. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/spilled-milk-shuts-down-i-40-west-mcdowell-county/ODGZ4FQUO5DLXFE3EDTRPVFPTE/

NCHE Homeschool Conference is coming up in May 21-23 in Winston-Salem.

If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony, next Monday (April 6) is the deadline to sign up for student graduation.

https://nche.com/graduate-central/

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’

And likewise, the cup after they had eaten, saying,

‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20