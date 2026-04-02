Free Leaf Mulch for Forsyth Residents in April

Free leaf mulch giveaway for Forsyth County homeowners.

Free leaf mulch will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting Good Friday, April 3, and will continue while supplies last on Saturdays, April 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Dr. in Rural Hall.

Operators will be available to help load your vehicle. If you do not bring a tarp to fully cover your mulch before leaving the site, your vehicle will not be loaded. Before departing, citizens will be directed to a safe area to exit the vehicle and secure their load.

No mulch will be available before April 3. Free mulch is only for Forsyth County homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. Homeowners who hire contractors to haul mulch for residential use must follow all vehicle guidelines listed above. Details and updates on supply availability can be found at cityofws.org/leafmulch.

BTW: All solid waste facilities will be closed on both Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, except for Hanes Mill Road Landfill, open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 3, and 8 a.m. to noon on April 4. See regular hours and holiday schedules at cityofws.org/1259/Landfill-Information.

For more information, contact CityLink using any method at cityofws.org/citylink. Subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme.