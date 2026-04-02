Sun@5: Happy Camper Week revisited (April 5)

This week on Sunday @ 5, our weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2026 (re-visited)

Grab some shorts, extra sunscreen and a baseball cap! Representatives from FIVE ‘local Christian camps’ will share with Wally and Verne what makes their camp extra special! They will discuss themes for the summer as well as needs and prayer points as summer camp approaches!

Learn more about the FIVE ‘local Christian camps’ that were featured on the WBFJ Morning Show (back in March).

Camp Caraway near Asheboro

Camp Mount Shepherd near Asheboro

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

Carolina Bible Camp near Mocksville

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2026

Camp Caraway near Asheboro

Caraway Conference Center and Camps

*Mark Moore http://www.caraway.org/

Camp Mount Shepherd (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center) near Asheboro

*Christina Gibbs https://www.mtshepherd.org/

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

*Nicolas Patton (executive director) https://www.camphanes.org/

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

*Terry Covington https://www.campmerriwood.net/

Carolina Bible Camp (and Retreat Center) in Mocksville

*Cassie King https://carolinabiblecamp.org/

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 05, 2026)