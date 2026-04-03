Friday News, April 3, 2026

GOOD FRIDAY: The Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of JESUS CHRIST. Fridays Events are recorded in Matthew 27:1-62, Mark 15:1-47, Luke 22:63-23:56, and John 18:28-19:37.

“The Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Pharaoh will air this Saturday (April 4th) on ABC-TV at 7:00pm. “The Ten Commandments” is also available to rent on streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango, and Google Play.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/ten-commandments-film-hits-70th-anniversary-heres-where-you-can-watch-it



After a day of testing the Orion capsule high above the planet, the crew of the NASA mission became the first people to head into deep space since 1972. At 7:49pm Eastern time, the Orion Spacecraft fired its main engine for five minutes and 50 seconds, accelerating with 6,000 pounds of thrust and committing the crew of Four Astronauts on a path that would take them Around the Moon, in a little less than Four Days from now without landing.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/04/02/science/artemis-nasa-moon-astronauts

Allergy Alert: Springtime Pollen is Blanketing Cars, Homes and Outdoor surfaces across the Triad, marking the Peak of Tree Pollen Season and sending Allergy sufferers sneezing, congested and rubbing itchy eyes. Aside from actually staying indoors, more tips are keeping windows closed, washing hair before bed, changing clothes after spending time outside, and rinsing pets to reduce exposure. Elevated Tree and Grass Pollen Levels are expected through the Weekend. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

If You Know a Local Hero, this is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve. The Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Salute to Heroes awards, which is scheduled for September 17th at the Blue Heron Event Venue in High Point. For a Link to the 2026 Salute to Heroes nomination form, just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://forms.office.com//Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ql1b3dPA0kq18WDts68ncSdl6m5L3jxLj0bwLlzsdwFUN0ZaM1FPUEJXQkpNT0UxWU5BWTlUQlhGVi4u&fromie=true



American Red Cross Blood Drives Today:

Hartley YMCA in High Point – 9:00am to 1:30pm

Triad Child Development Center – 10:00am to 2:00pm

North Carolina Home Educators Homeschool Conference is coming up in May 21-23 in Winston-Salem. If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony, next Monday—April 6th—is the deadline to sign up for student graduation. https://nche.com/graduate-central/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

A Statewide Outdoor BURN BAN Continues for All 100 Counties…TFN!

Today: Decreasing AM Clouds lead to a Sunny Afternoon … High 81

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 62

Saturday: Partly Sunny AM, then Possible Showers/Storms Afternoon … High 80

Easter Sunday: Showers and Possible Storms … High 72