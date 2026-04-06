Easter Monday News April 06, 2026

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Easter Monday…

Central Methodist Church in Denton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Choose Peace. On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV (the 14th) called for ‘dialogue and peace’ in his first Easter Sunday message since becoming the head of the Catholic Church last year.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/pope-leo-easter-message-9.7153591

Savannah Guthrie is back on the “Today” show as co-host for the first time since her mother’s disappearance back February 1st. https://cnn.it/4shcHGY

Experiencing “Moon Joy”! The highly anticipated Artemis II lunar flyby happens today. Four astronauts will get a rare look at the ‘dark side’ of the moon on their historic journey around the moon. https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/06/science/artemis-2-lunar-flyby-geology

March Madness: College Basketball

Big win for the Lady Bruins: UCLA slamming South Carolina (79-51) claiming their first Women’s NCAA basketball championship.

(Men) Michigan vs UConn play for a national title at 8:50pm tonight.

www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaab/2026/04/06/big-ten-last-national-championship-drought-mens-basketball-michigan-big-10/89482833007/

At the Box Office

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie #1 over the Easter weekend. Project Hail Mary (#2).

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2026W14/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

*Opening weekend for “A Great Awakening” (#6). The true story of an unlikely friendship between the Reverend George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin.

Check out the review from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

NCHE Homeschool Conference is coming up in May 21-23 in Winston-Salem.

If your student wants to be part of the NCHE Homeschool Graduation ceremony, TODAY (April 6) is the deadline to sign up for student graduation.

https://nche.com/graduate-central/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Not one, but TWO EARTHQUAKES shook northern Randolph County – near Randleman and Archdale – around 2pm Sunday afternoon!

According to WXII 12, some residents reported hearing a low rumble or boom-type sound. https://www.wxii12.com/article/earthquake-shake-triad-easter-sunday-weekend/70939698

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll took place this morning on the South Lawn. The event, a tradition dating to 1878, brings children, parents, and staff together for games, storytelling, and the signature egg‑rolling race.

A sensory-friendly egg hunt is also planned for children.

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/white-house-easter-egg-roll-2026-set-monday

BTW: In the 1870s, ‘Capitol Hill’ had become a popular spot for children to roll eggs – and themselves – down the hill on Easter Monday. As the event grew more popular, the toll on the grounds was noticeable.

In 1876, Congress passed a law forbidding the Capitol grounds to be used as a children’s playground. In 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to come to the White House to roll their Easter eggs. The tradition continues! The Egg Roll is the largest event held at the White House every year. https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/250029

WKRP is coming to Cincinnati.

The current owners of a ‘low powered’ radio station in Raleigh – that currently own the call letters WKRP – made the announcement late last week. The TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati” which ran from 1978 to 1982 followed staff at a fictional radio station. https://www.wral.com/news/ap/902d9-stay-tuned-cincinnati-wkrp-is-coming-to-town-for-real-north-carolina-stations-director-says/?

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN

https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService