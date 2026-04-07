Tuesday News April 07, 2026

Frosty mornings ahead? Wednesday and Thursday mornings: Frost likely. Early morning LOWS around 35.

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree and Grass pollen levels.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Northwest Boulevard is closed between University Parkway and N Trade Street

Crews on the scene repairing a water main break.

Work is estimated to be completed by noon today?? Contact CityLink at cityofws.org/citylink

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 7…

Forsyth Tech Northwest hosted by Sigma Theta Kappa

Big Oak Drive in Tobaccoville = 9am – 1pm

Trinity United Methodist Church in Lexington = 10am – 2pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem Dash home opener

Education Day: The DASH hosting the Frederick Keys (11am first pitch)

The DASH at home through Sunday. https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Men’s College Basketball / March Madness is complete.

The University of Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 to win its first men’s basketball national championship since 1989. www.cnn.com/2026/04/07/sport/michigan-national-championship?utm

UPDATE: The highly anticipated Artemis II lunar flyby around the dark side of the moon was successful on Monday. The four astronauts got a rare look at the ‘dark side’ of the moon. Artemis II astronauts ‘wake up song’ yesterday morning before their historic flyby was “Good Morning” by Mandisa, featuring TobyMac.

The crew is traveling back to earth. Splashdown will be this Friday.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/06/science/

“It’s a bright spot on the moon. And we would like to call it Carroll.”

The Artemis II crew has named a crater on the moon after mission commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, who passed in 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer. Artemis astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (cook) and Jeremy Hansen. Follow live updates on Artemis II: https://abcnews.visitlink.me/d2-NP o https://www.nasa.gov/blogs/missions/2026/04/01/live-artemis-ii-launch-day-updates/

Remembering Dave Plyler. A celebration of Life service is planned for this Thursday afternoon (April 9) at 2pm at Main Street United Methodist Church (306 S. Main Street) in Kernersville. Dave Plyler, former member of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and longtime local broadcaster, passed away on March 31 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. Plyler was 87. *In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont and the local Salvation Army. https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/obituaries/David-Ray-Plyler?

A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN

https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService

The majority of wildfires (9 in 10) are caused by humans!!

Check out the News Blog for simple Tips to help prevent wildfires.

https://www.doi.gov/blog/10-tips-prevent-wildfires

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is offering FREE Tax preparation – all ages.

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Reminder: Tax filing deadline is April 15…

Sad news. Carrie Everett, former Miss North Carolina 2024 winner, passed away Sunday night after a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive gastric cancer. Carrie, a student at NC Central University where she studied vocal performance, was only 22 years old. Continue to pray for the family…

https://www.wect.com/2026/04/06/former-miss-north-carolina-pageant-winner-dies-22/

At the Box Office

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie #1 over the Easter weekend. Project Hail Mary (#2).

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2026W14/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

*Opening weekend for “A Great Awakening” (#6). The true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin.

Check out the review from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Today is national NO HOUSEWORK day

*The average American spends 6 hours a week on housework! That’s all??

Some of the chores we dislike most…

Washing dishes, doing laundry, vacuuming, cleaning the bathroom, ironing, dusting.

What ‘chore’ would you easily give up? Join the discussion on Facebook.

Deeper Dive

Martha and Mary of Bethany, sisters to Lazarus and close friends of Jesus, appear in the Gospels (Luke 10:38–42 and John 11) representing two facets of faith: service and contemplation.

Martha (the active host) welcomed Jesus into their home but became distracted by preparations even growing anxious, while Mary sat at the feet of Jesus – listening.

Jesus explains that Mary chose the necessary focus on his teaching.

both service and devotion are important, but prioritizing time with Jesus is key.

Learn more from the Biblical account of Mary and Martha.

Karen O’Reilly is the creator of Scriptural Grace www.scripturalgrace.com

Additional resources at Butterfly Living (Mary Rooney Armand)

https://butterflyliving.org/the-story-of-mary-and-martha/