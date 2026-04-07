Mary and Martha: A deeper understanding

Today is national NO HOUSEWORK day

*The average American spends 6 hours a week on housework! That’s all??

Some of the chores we dislike most include washing dishes, doing laundry, vacuuming, cleaning the bathroom, ironing, dusting.

What ‘chore’ would you easily give up? Join the discussion on Facebook/wbfj.

Deeper Dive

Mary and Martha of Bethany, sisters to Lazarus and close friends of Jesus, appear in the Gospels (Luke 10:38–42 and John 11) representing two facets of faith: service and contemplation. Martha (the active host) welcomed Jesus into their home but became distracted by preparations even growing anxious, while Mary sat at the feet of Jesus – listening. Jesus explains that Mary chose the necessary focus on his teaching. Both service and devotion are important, but prioritizing time with Jesus is key.

Learn more from the Biblical account of Mary and Martha.

Karen O’Reilly is the creator of Scriptural Grace www.scripturalgrace.com

Additional resources at Butterfly Living (Mary Rooney Armand)

https://butterflyliving.org/the-story-of-mary-and-martha/