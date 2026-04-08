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Wednesday Word

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April 8, 2026

“In this world you will have tribulation.

But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

 

Jesus sharing with his disciples in John 16:33 to ‘take heart’.

All building up to his ultimate betrayal, crucifixion and burial.

This revelation leaves the disciples disillusioned, afraid, confused, abandoned.

Yet, Jesus shares some of his destiny, and their future.

 

“You will have tribulation, trouble, problems.

BUT TAKE HEART, I have overcome all that you will face!

 

This phrase “but take heart” literally translated “to have courage, confidence, or hope, especially when facing difficulties or feeling discouraged”.

A command to stay optimistic despite adverse circumstances, often implying that help or victory is assured.

Sunday was coming! Where our Jesus arose from the grave.

Leaving an empty tomb. Our overcomer. Victory over death!

 

Are you clinging to the hope that Jesus provides?

A defiant hope, not in ourselves, but in the One who conquered death!

 

-Verne

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The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

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