Thursday News April 09, 2026

Today is Pimento Cheese day

The annual Pimento Cheese Festival planned for this Saturday (April 11) at Cary Park in downtown Cary (11am -4pm).

https://downtowncarypark.com/things-to-do/calendar/w_2026-pimento-cheese-festival

The Masters at Augusta National starts today through Sunday.

If you’re lucky enough to attend the Masters golf tournament in person, there’s a short check-list of absolute must-dos when on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

Take in the awe-inspiring elevation changes, experience the majesty of Amen Corner, and … eat a pimento cheese sandwich?

The iconic Pimento Cheese sandwich in that green plastic wrapper (which has been traditionally served since the 1940’s) remains economically priced at $1.50.

https://www.wboy.com/masters-report/the-history-of-the-masters-1-50-pimento-cheese-sandwich/

https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/masters-2026-tv-schedule-coverage-streaming/

The search continues for a missing 12-year-old from Lexington.

Zayona (ZEYE-ona) Yort (or ‘Minnie’) was last seen early Wednesday morning at a home on New Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Please contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation at 336-242-2100.

Description: Hispanic female 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and Crocs. https://www.facebook.com/DavidsonCoSheriffsOffice

Hawksnest Golf & Ski Resort in Seven Devils has officially been sold, closing a chapter that spanned three generations of the Cottom (COTT-UM) Family.

The family took ownership in 1991. The ski resort was expanded to the East Coast’s largest snow tubing park with a zipline course! https://www.wataugademocrat.com/main_street/

Special Olympics Surry County Spring Games happening this Friday at

Surry Central High School in Dobson (10am – 2pm).

*Dave Bumgarner (Crossroad Radio) will once again be the emcee

https://sonc.net/events/2026-surry-county-spring-games/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, April 9…

Jerry Long YMCA, Peace Haven Road in Clemmons = till 3pm

Summit School on Reynolda Road = Noon – 4:30pm

NC A & T State University in Greensboro = 11am – 4pm

Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in State Road = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Last month was hottest March on record for the lower 48 states (US), federal data.

Have you seen the forecast for the weekend into next week…more HOT weather ahead?

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash (5-4) over the Fredrick Keys last night.

It’s Veterans Night tonight (April 9) at the Ballpark (First Pitch at 6:30pm)

The DASH at home VS the Keys through Sunday. https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Winston-Salem Dash: New food offerings this season at the Ballpark…

Carolina Reaper-Spiced Mozzarella ‘Rounds’

Reaper Tenders

Toasted Ravioli

BBQ Loaded Tater Tots

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chicken & Waffles

Apple Pie Empanadas

Corn Dog Sushi (sort of resembles some kind of sushi roll if you use your imagination – and drizzled with ketchup, mustard and relish

Cheesy Pig Dog: a hot dog topped with pulled pork, mac’n’ cheese and more shredded cheese. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/collection_26120438-9117-4f78-8e58-51153d6bcc9f.html#16

A celebration of Life service for Dave Plyler (former Forsyth County Commissioner and longtime local broadcaster, passed away on March 31 after a battle with Alzheimer’s) set for 2pm at Main Street United Methodist Church (306 S. Main Street) in Kernersville. Dave Plyler was 87. *In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont and the local Salvation Army. https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/obituaries/David-Ray-Plyler?

At the Box Office

“A Great Awakening” the true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin playing in select theaters across the Piedmont.

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Camp Caraway near Asheboro is hosting a Community Work day this Saturday, April 11. Contact Mark Moore with Caraway Conference Center and Camps.

http://www.caraway.org/

Open House at YMCA Camp Hanes this Sunday (April 12) from 2:30pm – 4:30pm. Details at https://www.camphanes.org/

The Artemis II crew is completing key tasks aboard the Orion capsule as they prepare for their scheduled splashdown off the coast of San Diego this Friday night at 8:07pm EDT. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/artemis-ii-crew-recovery-heres-131358166.html

Live updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wx88bp9pvVo

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels through the Weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

The Statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN

https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService

Summer begins on Sunday, June 21 (73 days or just over 2 months)