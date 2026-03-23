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WBFJ TASTE TESTERS

wdecker_wbfj
March 23, 2026

A few minutes each week makes a BIG difference.

Your input on the music we play at WBFJ is crucial.

Consider becoming a WBFJ Taste Tester today….

Follow this link:  https://wbfj.fm/taste-tasters/ 

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