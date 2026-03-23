WBFJ TASTE TESTERS
March 23, 2026
A few minutes each week makes a BIG difference.
Your input on the music we play at WBFJ is crucial.
Consider becoming a WBFJ Taste Tester today….
Follow this link: https://wbfj.fm/taste-tasters/
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