Friday News April 10, 2026

Today is…Hug Your Dog Day…Salvation Army day…Siblings Day!

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels through the Weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

*Statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN

https://www.facebook.com/NCForestService

Special Olympics Surry County Spring Games happening TODAY

at Surry Central High School in Dobson (10am – 2pm).

*Dave Bumgarner (Crossroad Radio) will once again be the emcee

https://sonc.net/events/2026-surry-county-spring-games/

Preparing for splashdown. The Artemis II crew space capsule is scheduled for splashdown around 8pm tonight off the coast of San Diego. Weather is cooperating for the historic return. The Crew will have travelled some 400,000 miles in 10 days!

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/artemis-ii-crew-recovery-heres-131358166.html

Live updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wx88bp9pvVo

The Town of Kernersville celebrating 155 years on Saturday.

Events planned at various locations in Kernersville. www.kvl155.com

Traffic Alert: Shields Road between Union Cross to Bridgeport Drive

on Saturday from 3pm – 10pm.

Camp Caraway near Asheboro is hosting a Community Work day this Saturday, April 11. Contact Mark Moore with Caraway Conference Center and Camps.

http://www.caraway.org/

Open House at YMCA Camp Hanes this Sunday (April 12) from 2:30pm – 4:30pm. Details at https://www.camphanes.org/

Free Leaf Mulch for Forsyth County residents available on Saturdays (April 11 and April 18) while supplies last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Dr. in Rural Hall. cityofws.org/leafmulch

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash (8-3) over the Fredrick Keys last night.

Glow in the Dark Golf tonight (April 10) at the Ballpark (First Pitch at 6:30pm)

The DASH at home VS the Keys through Sunday. https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

The U.S. Postal Service wants to increase postage rates, including raising the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents.

The Postal Service will temporarily suspend its employer Retirement contributions allowing it to keep making payroll, paying suppliers and delivering the mail.

https://thehill.com/business/ap-us-postal-service-suspending-payments-pensions/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Today: Greensboro Day School on Lawndale Drive = 9am – 1:30pm

Saturday, April 11…

Hilltop Baptist Church in Thomasville = 9am – 1:30pm

Sandy Ridge Community Building = 9am – 1:30pm

Antioch Baptist Church in Mount Airy = 9:30am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Young, eligible men will be automatically registered for the military draft pool starting in December. BTW: Men ages 18 to 26 must already register for selective service in case a draft is required. *The last time a draft was in effect was February 1973, during the Vietnam War.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/09/politics/us-military-draft-registration-2026?

Winston-Salem State University has named “Jay” Butler as their new head men’s basketball coach, following a national coaching search.

https://wssurams.com/news/2026/4/9/mens-basketball-wssu-names-lester-jay-butler-head-mens-basketball-coach.aspx

Praise. Zayona (ZEYE-ona) Yort (or ‘Minnie’) – the missing 12-year-old girl from Lexington – was found safe at a Dollar General Thursday afternoon!

https://www.facebook.com/DavidsonCoSheriffsOffice

Last month was hottest March on record for the lower 48 states (US), federal data.

Have you seen the forecast for the weekend into next week…more HOT weather ahead?

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, and providing new replacement mobile homes. More than 180 families have been approved for rebuilds, repairs and mobile home replacement. Each home is fully furnished and paid in full as a reminder of God’s love and provision.

(New) Samaritan’s Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs. In Western North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties.

*To apply go to www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild

Our WBFJ verse of the day is from Ephesians 4:2

‘Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love’